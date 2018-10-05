‘Battlefield V’ Medic Class and Its Combat Role

Earlier today we shared how Attrition will work in Battlefield V but the team over at EA and DICE also shared how the combat roles have evolved as well.

Healers, combat medics, and the like are crucial to a solid team composition, making them an intricate part of any successful match. With Attrition being such a “high stakes” mode with lowered health and even lower ammo, the medic class is even more vital when it comes to this mode of play.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the team, “We’re improving in-game communication tools to make sure it’s clear when people are low on ammo and health, and when they don’t have a Health Pouch. This will be achieved through icons and the CommoRose, your in-game way of making your soldier shout info to other players. In the Open Beta, Medics couldn’t see if a player needed a Health Pouch, but we’ve already started addressing this.”

They also explained how this wasn’t about just upping the difficulty, it was about giving the game more depth. “Does the Attrition system make Battlefield V harder than earlier games? No – but it makes it deeper. Attrition gives more agency to you, letting you manage health and ammo through short-term and long-term methods. You can still regenerate up to max health, but you need an item and to press a button to do it. Your choice of Class and Combat Role can also affect Attrition; deploy as the Assault’s Light Infantry Combat Role, for instance, and you’ll regenerate a higher amount of health than other Combat Roles. Self-healing used to be unconscious; now, it will be in your mind more. It’s a matter of learning the system – which everyone can do.”

This sort of gameplay restricting resources such as health and ammo is nothing new, but this does add a new level of strategy for those looking for a more challenging experience. It also is a great way for squads that are friends in real life to team up and hangout while still enjoying an objective-based game while also feeding off of each other’s game styles.

Battlefield V releases on November 20, 2018 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.