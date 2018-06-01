Battlefield V Will Be The Most Immersive Series Entry Yet

The Battlefield series is renowned for being one of the most immersive franchises on the market, partially thanks to it being a staple in the industry when it comes to graphics and presentation.

That said, Battlefield V, according to developer DICE, will continue the series tradition of pushing the limits of immersion. However, immersion doesn’t exactly translate to realism.

According to the game’s Creative Director Lars Gustavsson, Battlefield V will be the most immersive entry in the long-running series to date. However, he and co. are not going for full realism, but rather “perceived realism.”

“I would say, on a high level, it’s the most immersive Battlefield to date,” said Gustavasson. “And with that we really mean that we always work to make you feel perceived realism – we never go for full realism – but it is being there on the battlefield with destruction fortification. It is that interactive battlefield with dragging soldiers, body revive, throwing back grenades, shooting out grenades; and then the movement set. So all of this together with the visual/audio-scape means the sandbox is more dynamic than ever. You don’t have to be the best twitch player to enjoy it – I’m turning 50 this year and I’m definitely not!”

Gustavsson continued talking about the series’ well-known take on destruction.

“A lot of people refer to Bad Company 2, but I think Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4, and even Hardline, stepped into locations where leveling a whole level was so extremely complex and so I think we lost a bit of that level of destruction,” said the director. “While with Battlefield 1 I think we started to find our way forward from there when we brought in gamers early on we got the feedback that we were taking it too far. If you level the battlefield they said, ‘We can’t move forward because there’s no cover left!’ And that’s where the thought was sparked that back in Battlefield 4/Battlefield 2 you could repair bridges.

“So what if we take that concept and allow players to reinforce, to fortify, so everyone now has this toolbox and can build up defenses in strategic positions. And then a support soldier can top it up with heavy machineguns, stationary weapons, and even towable weapons. Previously you came to the base and you knew where the AA guns were, and the pilots that were good would always take it out immediately. Now you can hide it amongst the trees or drive it to a place where the pilot won’t know. So putting more power in the hands of the players.”

Battlefield V is poised to release on October 19th via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information and media on the upcoming shooter, click here.

Source: Metro