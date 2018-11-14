Battlefield V Devs Open Up About the Importance of Single-Player Content and War Stories

Though Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 seems to be doing really well despite deciding to cut out their single-player content, there are still fans that wished a campaign was available. With Battlefield V not entering the picture with their November release, DICE is reflecting back on why their single-player content was so important for them to keep.

Design director Daniel Berlin recently sat down with the team over at PCGamesN to discuss the FPS’s single-player campaign and its War Stories. “We had the discussion, but it comes down to a couple of things,” Berlin told the site. “One, I still think there are people who like single-player campaigns. And two, we really like War Stories. Making them drives passion from the team. That’s good for the product as a whole. It gives the team something that improves the whole of the game.”

He added, “If we decide to have an airplane game, we have to think about what emotions we want the player to have, what music should be in there, what type of voices. And by making those decisions for the single-player narrative, that bleeds into the multiplayer and the rest of the game. It gives us so much.”

When DICE first revealed the inclusion of War Stories, the announcement was met with positive feedback. It was a smart move on their part to introduce a refreshed aspect to the game without straying too far from the original format. Though Battlefield 1 was met with a mixed reception, it was the War Stories that seemed to be a huge hit so taking that and making it better in Battlefield V is something that will appeal both to veterans of the franchise and newcomers.

As for launch plans, the devs laid out exactly what players can expect earlier this week:

Wednesday, November 14

Update – Battlefield V 11/14/2018 Update – An incoming update released prior to Deluxe Edition going live that addresses some major issues.

Article – Battlefield V 11/14/2018 Update Notes – You can’t release an update without update notes. We’ll detail everything implemented with the newly released update.

AMAA – Reddit AMAA (Ask Me Almost Anything) with DICE Developers – As we celebrate the upcoming launch of Deluxe Edition, join us as we answer almost any of your outstanding BFV questions.

Thursday, November 15

Launch – Battlefield V Deluxe Edition for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 – Ah yeah! BFV DE releases for all platforms.

Livestream – Battlefield V Deluxe Edition Launch Celebration with DICE – Join DICE as we celebration the release of BFV Deluxe Edition, live from DICE Stockholm.

Friday, November 16

Web – Battlefield V Tips & Tricks Update – Check out Battlefield V tips, guides, and tutorials to improve your game and win more games in Battlefield V.

Article – Battlefield V Weekly Debrief – Your one-stop destination for all the blogs, videos, and major news that happened in the week, with a comprehensive Q&A with our DICE developers using feedback collected from the Battlefield Twitter, Reddit, Discord, and Forums. ICYMI, here’s last week’s Battlefield V Weekly Debrief.

Battlefield V releases on November 20 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC.