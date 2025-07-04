Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild & Tears of the Kingdom Get Rare Updates

Nintendo is still hard at work making sure its first-party games run well on the new Switch 2 consoles. That means many games that haven’t previously gotten frequent updates are suddenly being patched. From Animal Crossing: New Horizons to Super Smash Bros: Ultimate, many Nintendo classics need a little love to run well on the Switch 2. Now, both Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom join the list. Both games got Switch 2 editions with enhancements for the console. Now, new updates iron out a few bugs with those new versions.

The Legend of Zelda is one of the most iconic franchises from Nintendo. Naturally, that means that these games were a clear focus when it comes to Switch 2 editions to get fans excited about the new console’s increased power. But even those shiny new versions need a little patching, as these latest updates show. Both are relatively small and, in classic Nintendo fashion, the patch notes are pretty short. Even so, gamers playing Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom on Switch 2 will want to make sure they download the updates.

For both games, the update will adjust the Zelda Notes feature. A glitch where Daily Bonus effects from meals weren’t being applied has also been fixed. Meanwhile, Tears of the Kingdom specifically was having issues with the background music dropping out during some battles on Switch 2. That has also been resolved.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Patch Notes for Version 1.8.2

Zelda notes have been fixed for both games on switch 2

For the full list of what’s new in Breath of the Wild, see the official patch notes from Nintendo below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixes related to ZELDA NOTES

Fixed an issue in which the player was unable to use the Daily Bonus effects “Health Recovery” or “Hearty Meal” if they had increased their hearts to the maximum number.

Several other issues related to ZELDA NOTES have been addressed.

*The latest update data is required to play elements related to ZELDA NOTES.

General

Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Patch Notes for Version 1.4.2

For the full list of changes, check out the official patch notes from Nintendo below:

Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: Fixes related to ZELDA NOTES

Fixed an issue in which the player was unable to use the Daily Bonus effects “Health Recovery” or “Hearty Meal” if they had increased their hearts to the maximum number.

Several other issues related to ZELDA NOTES have been addressed.

*The latest update data is required to play elements related to ZELDA NOTES.

General

Fixed an issue in which the background music would not be played correctly in certain battles in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition.

Several other issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.

Your game should automatically update so long as your console is connected to the internet and auto-updates are enabled. To confirm, you can check the game details from the home menu. Your version number should match the patch update numbers above for Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom, respectively.