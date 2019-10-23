Battlefield V Reveals the War in the Pacific With an Intense Trailer

Electronic Arts released its first full trailer for Battlefield V’s War in the Pacific expansion this week to reveal the inclusion of the United States and Japan in the game. Those two factions and more were revealed in the intense trailer shown above that shows the forces clashing with tanks, swords, and flamethrowers being used on both sides. It’s scheduled to release on October 31st and will be playable for free as part of a free trial event that’s running during the start of November.

The U.S. and Japanese forces are the main attraction of this Chapter 5 update, and with them come several new maps, weapons, vehicles, and other features. The arrival of War in the Pacific is a reveal Battlefield V players have been anticipating for some time, and judging from the first look at the update and the reactions so far, it looks like it’s living up to expectations.

While the Battlefield V trailer shows a stylish, battle-filled look at the game’s update, the actual site for the game shares more details on what’s actually coming in this update. Three new maps have been confirmed which include Iwo Jima, Pacific Storm, and Wake Island, that last of those being one that’ll come later and not right at launch. Signature weapons like the M1 Garand and the Type 100 will be added as well, and more of them will be added throughout the update’s occasional content releases.

“As the Tides of War continue, Chapter 5 will bring the M3 Grease Gun, Nambu Type 2A, Type 97 LMG, and M1918 A2, too,” Electronic Arts said about the update on Battlefield V’s site. “Handed out as a Chapter Reward, the Jungle Carbine can be added to your arsenal, too – the same goes for the Type 94 and the Model 27 sidearms. Finally, Tides of War will expand the Assault class’s arsenal with an explosive gadget: the tank-busting Lunge Mine.”

New Battle Pickups include the katana and the M2 Flamethrower, both of which were seen in the trailer. Vehicles new to Battlefield V include iconic ones like the M4 Sherman tank, the Japanese Zero Fighter plane, and several amphibious tanks.

You can see everything else you might need to know about Battlefield V’s next big update here, and expect to see the start of the content release on October 31st.