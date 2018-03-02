Report: ‘Battlefield V’ Is Going Back to WWII This Year

Update: VentureBeat procured an image of the Battlefield V logo, which you can see here:

This morning VentureBeat is reporting that, according to its sources, EA is taking Battlefield back to World War II this year, following the tremendous success of Call of Duty: WWII. Of course, it’s a bit misleading to say that EA is following Activision in this regard; games take a long time to develop, and EA likely made this decision a long time ago.

In fact, according to the report, EA and DICE decided long ago that the futuristic setting wasn’t where they wanted to keep the franchise. “They knew they wanted to get away from the modern and near-future settings for a while,” Jeff Grubb reports, “but it also didn’t want to burn the WWII setting right away. This led the studio to start with WWI knowing that it could always still go to WWII with the next game if Battlefield 1 didn’t work out. Of course, that wasn’t the case — Battlefield I finished 2016 as the No. 2 best-selling game in the United States…”

This isn’t EA’s first venture into the lore and events of World War II, but make no mistake, this will reportedly be an entirely new game, and tell an entirely new story. The sources from whom we’re receiving this information understandably wished to remain anonymous, but at this point it doesn’t really matter. We’ll know within a couple of months’ time whether or not these reports are accurate.

In case you missed it, a Battlefield reveal trailer is in the works, and will very likely show up during EA’s pre-E3 conference in June. June 9 or June 10 would be prime candidates for this reveal, or any time thereabout. While we can’t offer any evidence for that timing, a reveal trailer is in fact in the works, as confirmed by DICE media director Randy Evans:

Battlefield 2018 reveal trailer is underway. — Randy Evans (@killat0n_) February 24, 2018

So what do you guys think? Last year we were all talking about how tired we were of futuristic shooters, but now are we in danger of being over-saturated with WWII shooters? Is EA late to the punch, and is there any way a project like this can escape comparison to Call of Duty: WWII? Let us know what you think in the comments below!