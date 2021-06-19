Nintendo Teases Bayonetta 3 Fans to "Stay Tuned"

✖

Does Bayonetta 3 still exist? It's a good question, but according to Nintendo, it does and it's progressing well. The Nintendo Switch game was announced all the way back at The Game Awards 2017. This December will be four years since its reveal. Despite this, we haven't seen the game since. However, according to Nintendo, the game isn't just in development, but it's making good progress.

During E3 2021, Nintendo's Bill Trinen confirmed the game had not been canned. In fact, Trinen said not only does the game still exist, but that "it's progressing well," suggesting a reveal isn't that far away. Trinen continued noting the game won't be revealed until it's ready to be revealed. To this end, Trinen teases Nintendo fans to "stay tuned."

“We like to show things when we’re ready to show them," added Trinen while speaking to GameSpot. "And certainly we like to show things when the developers are ready to show them. We didn’t have it here at E3, but stay tuned.”

Unfortunately, this is where the update ends. Right now, there's no word of when the game will be revealed, let alone released. We know it's not releasing this year, but could it rear its head at The Game Awards 2021 with a reveal? It's possible, but right now this is just speculation.

