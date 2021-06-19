Nintendo Responds to Nintendo Switch Pro Rumors

✖

Nintendo of America boss Doug Bowser has -- more or less -- commented on the recent Nintendo Switch Pro rumors, but unfortunately, he doesn't have a ton of exciting details to share. What Bowser does do is confirm that Nintendo is looking at new technology to enhance the gameplay experience for users, but it's always doing this. In other words, when asked about the recent hardware rumors, Bowser offered up a big PR-speak goose egg.

“We are always looking at technology and how technology can enhance gameplay experiences. It’s not technology for technology’s sake," said Bowser when asked about the aforementioned rumors. "It’s how specifically can technology enhance a gameplay experience. And then where do you apply that technology? Do you want to apply it on current existing hardware or platforms, or do you want to wait for the next platform? And then what’s the right gameplay experience with that? There’s a host of factors that goes into it, and it’s something we’re always looking at.”

As you may remember, the rumors -- from several reliable sources, or typically reliable sources -- claimed that the Nintendo Switch Pro, or whatever the hardware revision winds up being called, would be revealed before E3 2021. This did not happen, and right now, there's no indication this is even going to change anytime soon.

According to many of these same sources, the new piece of Nintendo hardware is releasing this fall/holiday season. If this is true, then Nintendo will have to reveal it sooner rather than later, if not only to please its retail partners who will be eager to get pre-orders up and running.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When will Nintendo reveal the next piece of Nintendo hardware? What would you like to see from a hypothetical Nintendo Switch Pro? Meanwhile, for more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including the latest on the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch Pro -- click here or peruse the relevant links right below:

H/T, Washington Post.