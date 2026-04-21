Beloved Fantasy MMO Palia Reveals First Look at Its Biggest Free Expansion Yet

One thing that can really make or break an MMO is its player base. Of course, with “massively multiplayer” right in the name, that’s not exactly a surprise. Even some of the most promising MMOs can fall flat if their worlds feel empty of players. Thankfully, that hasn’t been a problem for the cozy fantasy MMO Palia, which recently hit a major milestone. The game is celebrating hitting over 10 million players across platforms. And what better way to rejoice than with a preview of the next major update, along with plenty of in-game freebies?

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Fantasy life sim MMO Palia launched in Early Access back in 2023. Since then, the game has made its way to multiple platforms, from Nintendo Switch to its more recent arrival on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Being available on all major platforms has clearly been a win for the cozy MMO, as it’s still gaining steam even 3 years after launch. To celebrate hitting 10 million players, Singularity 6 is treating players to a first look at the next major expansion, which arrives on May 12th. And of course, there’s also a big in-game event with plenty of freebies while we wait.

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Since its launch, Palia has released several updates with new live events, along with the major Elderwood expansion that added a brand-new adventure zone. Now, Singularity 6 is gearing up for the next big expansion, Royal Highlands. The developer has already teased this major addition, which arrives on May 12th. But today, players got their first real, in-depth look at what this new Adventure Zone brings to the table. And as you can see from the trailer above, it includes a cozy gaming must: horses!

The Royal Highlands update will introduce the Royal Highlands Adventure Zone, a new area full of hidden treasures and mysteries to uncover. This new zone will add new quests and characters, along with the ability to travel by horseback. And given that this area is the biggest Adventure Zone yet, a new, faster travel option is more than welcome. The update will release with the next Palia patch on May 12th for all platforms.

Palia Launches 10 Million Players Celebration Event with Free Rewards

Image courtesy of Singularity 6

With a few weeks to go until the next major update, Singularity 6 is marking the 10 million player milestone occasion with a new in-game event. Players can participate in the 10 Million Player Celebration Event starting today, April 21st. This event will run through May 11th, taking Palia fans right up to the next expansion.

By participating in the event, you’ll be able to unlock free Mystery Premium Outfits, event-exclusive Plushes, and a limited-time discount on in-game Starter and Founder’s Packs. This is a pretty big deal, as this is the first time players have ever been able to earn premium cosmetics in Palia as part of a free event. So if you’re a fully free-to-play Palia fan like me, it’s well worth logging into this one to complete the daily quests and snag the rewards.

Palia is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It is free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. The Royal Highlands update will be a free expansion to the game and is set to arrive on May 12th for all platforms.

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