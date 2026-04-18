New Steam Bundle is Perfect for MMO Fans Looking for Great Singleplayer Games

Whether life has gotten too busy or you just need a break from scheduled gaming time, even longtime MMO fans sometimes need a solo experience. Thankfully, there are quite a few solid games that can offer an MMO-like experience without the need to party up for multiplayer raids. And now, 2 heavy hitters in this space have teamed up to let MMO lovers grab both of their games for less through a new MMO Simulation Bundle on Steam. Both games lean into different aspects of what makes MMOs so beloved, making them a perfect pairing to grab together.

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The new MMO Simulation Bundle on Steam is a pairing between 2 great MMO-inspired single-player games. Erenshor, a relaxed simulated MMO world that exists fully offline, and Don’t Lose Aggro, a roguelite that delivers a solo version of the MMO tank experience. Both games recently celebrated major milestones, with Erenshor hitting 1 year of Early Access and Don’t Lose Aggro celebrating its launch. That’s perfect timing to introduce a bundle that lets players grab both games for less.

MMO Simulation Bundle Delivers MMORPG-Style Goodness for Solo Gamers

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If you love certain elements of MMOs like I do, but lack the time or desire to play with others, games that bring the spirit of MMOs to single-player titles are a revelation. And the MMO Simulation bundle proves there’s no one formula to bring the best of MMOs to solo gamers. After all, MMORPGs tend to be massive worlds with a variety of gameplay elements from dungeons to overworld exploration and even cozy staples like fishing and cooking. Brought together, Erenshor and Don’t Lose Aggro highlight the expansiveness of what players love about MMOs… and how that magic can appear in single-player titles.

Erenshor is billed as “a single-player RPG with the soul of a classic MMO.” Its vast open world is filled with NPC characters called SimPlayers. They simulate the good parts of adventuring with a group, minus the scheduling conflicts and tension. The game is meant to capture the journey of leveling up in an MMO, grind and all. It was released in Early Access in April 2025, and has achieved a Very Positive overall rating on Steam during its first year. A full 1.0 launch is expected in 2027, and a price increase will come along with it. So if the game sounds good, grabbing it with the Early Access and bundle discounts is a pretty solid idea.

Image courtesy of Oren Koren

As for Don’t Lose Aggro, that’s a brand-new introduction to the simulated MMO experience with a very different flavor. Rather than try to recreate the feeling of a full MMO adventure for solo gamers, this roguelite leans into the fun of dungeon crawls. You’ll be the tank of your party, which is fleshed out with NPC players who will delve into the depths to take on powerful bosses with you. If dungeons and raids are your favorite part of MMOs, but you need a break from arguing with your guild mates, Don’t Lose Aggro is a solid option. It’s been out in Early Access for just about 3 days, but so far, early reviews look good.

The MMO Simulation Bundle offers a 10% discount to gamers who want to grab both of these titles. Erenshor is currently priced at $20 in Early Access, with Don’t Lose Aggro at $10. If both of them catch your eye, you can grab the pair for around $3 less than it would cost to buy both individually. It’s not the biggest discount in the world, but if you had your eye on both games to begin with, saving a few dollars in this economy is always a win.

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