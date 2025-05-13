Cozy MMO Palia’s Huge New Elderwood Update Is Its Biggest Patch Yet (And It’s Free)

For many gamers, fantasy life sim Palia has become a cozy staple in constant rotation. Until now, the fantasy MMO has only been available on PC via Steam or for Nintendo Switch. But starting on May 13th, Palia is reaching for a new audience of cozy adventurers as it arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Even if you’re not new to Palia, today’s an exciting day for the cozy game. May 13th also marks the biggest influx of new content for Palia since launch, with the massive Welcome to Elderwood update.

Palia is a free-to-play cozy MMO that offers cross-play and cross-progression. That means gamers can join up with friends across various platforms as they explore the lush fantasy world. And now, that includes PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers. Whether you’re new to Palia or moving over from another platform, you can get a series of free Account Linking rewards when downloading Palia on one of its newest platforms. PS5 and Xbox Series X|S gamers will receive the following after linking their Palia account on one of the new platforms:

PlayStation 5 : Astro Tool Skins, Astro Glider, Astro Froggy Bucket

: Astro Tool Skins, Astro Glider, Astro Froggy Bucket Xbox Series X|S: Volt Tool Skins, Volt Glider, Volt Froggy Bucket

Even if you don’t plan to grab the game on a new platform, there’s still plenty of shiny new content to look forward to. The Elderwood Expansion arrives in Palia today as well, following a massive patch. Here’s a taste of what the new expansion has to offer in its brand-new launch trailer:

The Elderwood update for Palia is the largest new content update since the game launched in 2023. It brings in new story content, a brand new area, new critters to collect, and more. This patch is now live across all of Palia’s platforms.

If you’re curious to know everything new arriving in Palia with the new update, the truly massive May 13th patch notes have you covered. This patch is so big, it has its own table of contents on the Palia website to show off all the new features, improvements, bug fixes, and more. You can check out the full list over on Palia‘s official website, but let’s break down the biggest additions from the Elderwood expansion.

The Elderwood update brings new artifacts to Palia

Here are the high-level changes you’ll notice right away with the Elderwood update:

A new map, the Elderwood, a lush overgrown forest seeping with magic.

A new chapter of our Main Story.

A new Villager joining the cast of Palia.

The introduction of Infected Essence, a major focus of the gathering experience in Elderwood.

The search for Artifacts and ability to craft Relics, a new equipment type that provides buffs to not only yourself, but your party.

New Gatherables, including a new wood type and forage you can knock down.

Changes to mining, making Palium a more abundant resource and introducing dedicated mining nodes for Gold and Silver.

New Huntable Creatures (and plushies!)

New Insects, including a frog-like critter called the Rockhopper.

New Fish, including some ferocious sharks.

New garden crops found within the Elderwood.

A new set of Cooking Recipes that make use of everything in the Elderwood.

Our largest single patch of decor, including multiple new furniture sets.

The introduction of Courier Pets to the game.

And last but definitely not least, decor limits have increased on the housing plot from 3,000 to 3,500!

Clearly, there’s a lot of new content to explore for players who are returning to Palia or checking it out for the first time now that it’s available on current-gen consoles. The Elderwood update, like the rest of Palia’s content, is free-to-play. The game offers in-game purchases for cosmetics and more.