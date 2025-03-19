Netflix’s New Cozy MMO Sounds Like Its Most Ambitious Game Yet

Back in 2022, Netflix Games acquired cozy gaming studio Spry Fox, best known for creating games like Cozy Grove and Triple Town. Since then, Spry Fox has released just one game, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, which is available as a Netflix exclusive. But now, Netflix and Spry Fox have revealed their next joint gaming venture, and it’s an ambitious one. The new game is called Spirit Crossing, and it’s a “massively cooperative life sim” with a goal of making the world seem less lonely. When it arrives, Spirit Crossing will be available via the Netflix Mobile app, making it likely this is another mobile-only title from Netflix Games.

In late 2024, Spry Fox and Netflix Games put out a call for mobile game testers for their new project, codenamed “Project Friendship.” Now, the true name for this upcoming cozy MMO has been revealed as Spirit Crossing. The title pays an interesting nod to Spry Fox’s previous mobile game with Netflix Games, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit. This highly anticipated sequel to the original Cozy Grove was met with mixed reception due to being locked behind a Netflix subscription and the tap-touch mobile controls. Even so, cozy gamers love the overall vibe of games from Spry Fox and will no doubt be curious to see what’s next. And what’s next looks pretty ambitious compared with the limited scope of Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit.

Spirit Crossing will be the first MMO released via Netflix Games, bringing the streaming services venture into a new realm. The announcement trailer doesn’t give much insight into gameplay, but the art style and general vibe is certainly giving off all things cozy. We’ve got groups coming together to make music, go fishing, build a village, and even ride gliders through the game’s lushly illustrated world. Spirit Crossing will put an emphasis on spreading kindness through a “vibrant, inviting community” with gameplay elements designed for a multiplayer focus.

Spirit Crossing Release Window & Early Access Details

Netflix Games and Spry Fox haven’t confirmed the exact release date, though Spirit Crossing looks poised to arrive sometime in 2025 based on the “coming soon” in the trailer. Gamers who want to get a first look at this new cozy MMO from Netflix can sign up for the closed alpha at the Play Spirit Crossing website. The form asks whether you have an active Netflix membership, so it’s likely you’ll need an active subscription to participate in the Spirit Crossing playtest. It does, however, look like the game might be available for both iOS and Android devices.

Despite these similarities to Camp Spirit: Cozy Grove, this project otherwise looks quite different. An MMO will be a new venture for Netflix Games, which has previously leaned into more single-player mobile games both through partnerships with existing favorites like Hades and new ventures through its own game development wing. As MMOs have risen in popularity lately, this is no doubt an attempt to capitalize on the love for creating online community… while encouraging more people to keep up that Netflix subscription, of course.

At any rate, it will be interesting to see what Netflix Games and an award-winning cozy studio like Spry Fox can do in the cozy MMO space. They’ll be competing against the likes of Palia, which have the benefit of a cross-platform approach covering PC and Nintendo Switch.

Are you looking forward to learning more about this new cozy MMO from Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!