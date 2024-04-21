Bendy 3 Enters Pre-Production Stage

Since launching in 2017, Bendy and the Ink Machine has grown into a massive series with several spin-offs, crossovers, and an upcoming movie adaptation. Because of how many spin-offs and joke games that developer Joey Drew Studios has developed over the years, it can be tough to keep the mainline series straight, but there have only been two mainline games in the Bendy series so far. Thankfully, fans are going to get another injection of the ongoing Bendy story when Bendy 3 launches. Recently, Joey Drew Studios revealed that work has finally begun on Bendy 3, which will feature the return of the titular character.

Bendy 3 Is Officially In Pre-Production

(Photo: Kindly Beast)

The Bendy 3 reveal didn't give much away. After all, the game has only just entered pre-production at this stage. Instead, the official Twitter account simply tweeted, "Bendy will return...in the third game." Accompanying the mysterious text was an image of what is initial logo with Bendy stylized as "B3NDY." There's small text in the right-hand corner that reads "Official title to be announced," so don't be surprised to see that change when the game gets its first real trailer.

Other than that, there's not much to go on. The image features what looks like Bendy's hand and an oversized bullet. There are also various wires and what could be a game controller. That said, the controller could be just about anything with how little of it you can see at the top of the image. Clearly, the team is keeping most of Bendy 3 under wraps for now, but veteran fans might be able to spot a hint or two from this initial image, so stay tuned for further updates on the official sureddit. Fortunately, there's plenty of other Bendy content to look forward to while you wait to hear more about Bendy 3.

What's Next for the Bendy Series?

As mentioned, a Bendy and the Ink Machine film adaption was announced late last year. The project is under development at Radar Pictures. Like Bendy 3, the team announced the adaptation with a mysterious tweet that gave nothing away. Since then, we haven't learned much more, but hopefully, the team will start to announce updates over the summer.

Outside of the film adaptation, Joey Drew Studios is currently working on Bendy: The Cage. The upcoming spin-off is due out later this year and was revealed via Bendy: Secrets of the Machine, which launched earlier this month. The Cage will tell "the fearful story of Henry and his escape from the Keeper prison known as 'The Pit.'" Essentially, fans will be treated to another story that takes place during Bendy and the Dark Revival. An official release date hasn't been announced, but we'll likely hear more over the next few months.