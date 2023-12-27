Bendy and the Ink Machine Movie Announced

Since releasing the first episode of Bendy and the Ink Machine back in 2017, the team at Kindly Beast has built a media franchise. The series already has four games, including five episodes for the episodic original, and another called Bendy: The Cage is on its way. Fans have also been treated to four different short novels and a fifth was scheduled for 2020, but has yet to release. There's also a potential TV series in the works from Derek Kolstad, the creator of the John Wick franchise, though we haven't heard anything on that front for a few years now. That said, the franchise might be looking to go a completely different direction as a new movie adaptation was officially unveiled on Christmas Day.

Bendy and the Ink Machine Film Adaptation

As mentioned, the new film adaptation was announced on Christmas Day. Unfortunately, there weren't many details made available. We don't know any actors attached to the product or have a release window. All that's currently known outside of the movie's existence is that Radar Pictures is helping with production.

Radar Pictures was formed in 2003 by Ted Field. He'd made a name for himself in the entertainment industry by founding Interscope Communication in 1982 and Interscope Records in 1989. With the former, he produced movies like Revenge of the Nerds, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and Jumanji. Meanwhile, with the former, he's worked with Tupac Shakur, Nine Inch Nails, and Dr. Dre, among many others.

After forming Radar Pictures, Field continued to work on several movies, including Spring Breakers, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and Riddick, but has also branched out into television with The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. It might seem like an odd mix for Bendy and the Ink Machine, but keep in mind that Field does have experience producing animated movies (FernGully: The Last Rainforest) and horror movies (The Amityville Horror and They). So, it could turn out to be a match made in heaven that leads to Bendy entering a massive new revenue stream for its creators, similar to what we just saw with Five Night at Freddy's.

What's Next for Bendy and the Ink Machine?

Outside of the upcoming film, we know that the team behind Bendy is hard at work on a new project called Bendy: The Cage. Thus far, we've seen the original trailer which premiered on Halloween this year, and two subsequent teasers. Those teasers have given fans a few hints about what's going on with Henry and his axe, but they've also gotten a sneak peek at potential behind-the-scenes news that could be very important.

One screenshot that's been released for Bendy: The Cage includes secret text that reads, "The Composer returns." This seems to suggest that Sammy Lawrence is making a surprise return to the franchise. Hopefully, we'll hear more in the next few months as we move toward a release date announcement.