Best Buy Sale Offers Discounts On Tekken 7, Attack on Titan 2 and More

Another week, another big sale for video games. This time around, it’s Best Buy, as they’re offering up a number of discounts on hit titles, including Tekken 7, Attack On Titan 2, Far Cry 5 and several others.

The sale is going on through this Saturday, and most of the games should enable you to do in-store pick-up, if you’re not feeling like waiting for them to get delivered. And keep in mind that if you’re part of the Best Buy Gamers Club, you can score an additional 20 percent discount along with the low price you’re getting on some of these games.

The discounts vary, but there are some killer deals here. For instance, Tekken 7 is down to $20, and you can get it in a special Steelbook case, so it stands out in your collection. It’s also a good time to pick up hits like Attack on Titan 2 and Far Cry 5 for a cheaper price, along with a number of favorites.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best deals you’ll find this week!

Tekken 7 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Far Cry 5 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Nioh (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Last Guardian (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul (PlayStation 4 Pro)- $14.99

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Horizon Zero Dawn (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Farpoint (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Monster Hunter: World (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $44.99

Shadow of the Colossus (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

EVE Valkyrie (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Everybody’s Golf (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Attack on Titan 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)- $44.99

Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Knack II- $19.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

WipEout Omega Collection (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

The Inpatient (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Battlezone (PlayStation VR, will be accessible via PlayStation 4 this Tuesday)- $19.99

Gran Turismo Sport (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Doom VFD (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Madden NFL 18 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $24.99

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Special Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

Doom (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

No Man’s Sky (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

DriveClub VR (PlayStation VR)- $14.99

NHL 18 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

Final Fantasy XV (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Fate/EXTELLA: The Umbral Star (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99, (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Dead Rising 4: Frank’s Big Package (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS)- $29.99

Gravity Rush 2 (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Star Wars: Battlefront II DIgital Code (Xbox One)- $23.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

RIGS Mechanized Combat League (PlayStation VR)- $19.99

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Demon Gaze 2 (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition Digital Code (PlayStation 4)- $26.99

The Evil Within 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

F1 2017 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Fallout 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Cladun Returns: This Is Sengoku! (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Agents of Mayhem (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Deluxe Edition (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $49.99

Dragon Quest Heroes 2: Explorer’s Edition (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition (PlayStation 4)- $59.99, Xbox One Digital ($41.99)

Dissidia Final Fantasy (PlayStation 4)- $49.99

Project CARS 2 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

For Honor (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

