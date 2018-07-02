Best Buy Game Sale Includes Various $20 Markdowns, $10 Horizon Zero Dawn

Best Buy has updated its game sale prices for the week, running through this Saturday. And it’s a good time to clean up on some titles that you might have missed since a lot of them are running $20 and lower.

This includes more current releases like WWE 2K18, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands and NBA 2K18, which are being offered at just $20. And there are even more unbeatable deals than that, with the original Horizon Zero Dawn going for just $10! (Granted, you’ll need some luck finding a copy since it’s sold out in most stores.)

You can see most of the deals below. Pick them up while you can! Most are eligible for either delivery or in-store pick-up in case you don’t feel like waiting.

Horizon Zero Dawn (original, PlayStation 4)- $9.99

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $14.99

Steep: Rise To the Olympics (Xbox One, digital)- $14.99

Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Yakuza 0 Standard Edition (PlayStation 4)- $19.99

NBA 2K18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch)- $19.99

Destiny 2 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

WWE 2K18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch)- $19.99

Final Fantasy X (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $19.99

Little Nightmares (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (PlayStation 4, Switch)- $19.99

BioShock: The Collection (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

Grand Theft Auto V (PlayStation 3, Xbox 360)- $19.99

Dead Alliance (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $19.99

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Xbox One)- $19.99

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (Xbox One)- $19.99

Steep (Xbox One, digital) $20.99

Watch Dogs 2 Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $20.99

For Honor Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $22.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $22.99

Madden NFL 18 (Xbox One)- $24.99

EA Sports FIFA 18 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch)- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Advanced Edition (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

.hack//G.U. Last Recode (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Sonic Forces (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Scribblenauts Showdown (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Gundam Versus (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

Dragon’s Crown Pro: Battle Hardened Edition (PlayStation 4)- $29.99

DiRT 4 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $29.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Xbox One, digital)- $29.99

Watch Dogs 2: Gold Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Advanced Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $29.99

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $29.99

For Honor: Gold Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $32.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $34.99

Far Cry 5 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

EA Sports UFC 3 (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Disgaea 3 Complete Standard Edition (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

Dissidia: Final Fantasy NT (PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One)- $39.99

Farming Simulator (Nintendo Switch)- $39.99

Extinction (Xbox One, PlayStation 4)- $39.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $44.99

Far Cry 5: Deluxe Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $48.99

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition (Xbox One, digital)- $49.99

Hurry and get these great deals while you can!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.