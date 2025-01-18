8 Best Jackbox Party Pack Games for Game Night

Jackbox Party Pack Games are where your friendships will be tested, your creativity will be stretched beyond what you thought possible, and your sense of humor will either shine or completely flop. These games are a concoction of camaraderie and competitive nonsense that guarantees a night of silly moments.

Tap into your inner genius, or embrace the fact that sometimes the dumbest idea wins. With these games, you’ll end the night either laughing your head off or groaning at the sheer audacity of your own terrible jokes. These are our top picks to get you started on your game night.

Push the Button

Needing a bit of intergalactic suspicion and deduction in your life? Push the Button drops you and your friends aboard a spaceship, though some of you may be aliens in disguise. You’ll need to use wits and intuition to determine who’s an imposter and eject them before it’s too late. It’s basically Jackbox’s Among Us.

With a mix of writing, drawing, and moral choices, your teamwork (and paranoia) will be put to the test. Trust is scarce, and suspicion runs high.

Patently Stupid

Creativity meets absurdity in Patently Stupid, where you and your friends invent solutions to the silliest problems. You’ll start by drawing your bizarre inventions, then add a title and tagline to seal the deal. Next, your wacky creations are put up for voting, and players (and the audience) invest in their favorite ideas.

The winner? The one with the most cash at the end… and maybe the most laughable idea. After all, anyone can have a genius idea, but turns out, having the dumbest might just pay off.

Survive the Internet

Survive the Internet is where the goal is to navigate your way through the unpredictability of the onlineverse. Each round, you’re tasked with answering ridiculous prompts followed by twisting someone else’s answer out of context. All while disguised as emails, tweets, and other online interactions.

The goal? To create the funniest burns and out-troll your friends. Though watch out, if you win too hard, you’ll be shipped straight to “Internet Hell.” You might be quick on the draw, but you’ll also need to dodge the trolls and keep your dignity intact.

Mad Verse City

Mad Verse City is where rhyme is your weapon of choice. Start by filling in a blank to create a unique verse, then follow up with a rhyming line that could go toe-to-toe with the best.

Once all the verses are created, robots take over and deliver them in text-to-speech style. The crowd, both players and audience, cheers, boos, and votes for their favorite rap. If you can keep your cool and win over the audience, you’ll walk away with cash (virtual, but priceless in bragging rights). Are you the next real Slim Shady?

Joke Boat

You’ll set sail for comedy with Joke Boat, where you’ll become the next big stand-up sensation… or sink trying. As an amateur ventriloquist, your mission is to write funny setups to prompts and pair them with outrageous punchlines. Other players will then craft their own variations, and everyone votes on which jokes sink or float.

The best jokes keep you afloat, while recycled clunkers get drowned in audience votes. In the end, only the strongest humor will survive. Why did the chicken cross the road? To get away from all those dad jokes.

Quiplash

You’ll need to channel your inner rapid-fire wit and wordplay with Quiplash. In this fast-paced game, you’ll craft hilarious responses to prompts. First, you answer two questions, and then your quips go head-to-head with those of your friends.

The key is to come up with the funniest, most clever response to win over both the other players and the audience. The more votes you collect, the closer you get to victory. Score a “Quiplash” and you’ll secure a massive points boost. Will your humor land, or will your quips be overshadowed?

Monster Seeking Monster

You’ll be playing matchmaker, or playing games, with your friends in Monster Seeking Monster, where you play as quirky, monster-esque creatures looking for love, or simply trying to mess with your friends. Each night, players send secret messages to others, hoping to score dates.

Every monster has unique powers that can help or hinder others. Some monsters even reveal themselves as the game unfolds. Will you cleverly manipulate your way to win, or will you be exposed for the trickster you truly are? One thing’s for sure, love (and betrayal) is in the air.

Fibbage

If you’re a master of deception, Fibbage is your perfect game. In this wordy challenge, you and your friends take turns guessing the truth from a sea of ridiculous lies. Each question presents a bizarre fact with a missing piece, and you have to fill it in with your best (or worst) fake answer. Then, everyone votes on what they think is true, while those who spot your lies will earn points.

The player with the most convincing fib, or the most correctly guessed truths, will walk away victorious. Honesty may be the best policy, but not in Fibbage.