Top 20 Best-Selling Games of the Decade Revealed

NPD has revealed the top 20 best-selling games of the decade in the United States, and to the surprise of no one, Call of Duty dominates the list, however, none of its many releases managed to grab the number one spot of the best-selling game of the decade. That honor belongs to Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, Mario Kart, The Elder Scrolls, Star Wars, Battlefield, Zelda, and Destiny are also all represented.

Now, it’s important to remember this top 20 is only for the United States market, however, the global ranking probably doesn’t look much different. And in terms of what the best-selling games are of the previous decade, well, there’s a little bit less diversity this decade and a whole lot less Call of Duty dominance.

Anyway, below you can peep both the top 20 best-selling games of this decade, as well as the top 20 from the previous decade:

2010 – 2019:

  1. Grand Theft Auto V
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops
  3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 2
  4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3
  5. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3
  6. Call of Duty: Ghosts
  7. Red Dead Redemption 2
  8. Call of Duty: WW2
  9. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
  10. Minecraft
  11. Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare
  12. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)
  13. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  14. Mortal Kart 8
  15. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  16. Battlefield 1
  17. Battlefield 4
  18. Destiny
  19. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  20. Star Wars: Battlefront

2000 – 2009:

  1. Guitar Hero III Legends Of Rock
  2. Wii Fit
  3. Rock Band
  4. Wii Play W/ Remote
  5. Guitar Hero World Tour
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  7. Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare
  8. Mario Kart Wii
  9. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  10. Call of Duty: World at War
  11. Guitar Hero 2
  12. Rock Band 2
  13. Madden NFL 07
  14. Halo 4
  15. Madden NFL 08
  16. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  17. Madden NFL 09
  18. Halo 2
  19. Grand Theft Auto V
  20. Madden NFL 06

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this decade’s top 20 best-selling games. Of the 20, which do you think is the best game?

H/T, Venture Beat.

