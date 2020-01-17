Top 20 Best-Selling Games of the Decade Revealed

NPD has revealed the top 20 best-selling games of the decade in the United States, and to the surprise of no one, Call of Duty dominates the list, however, none of its many releases managed to grab the number one spot of the best-selling game of the decade. That honor belongs to Rockstar Games and Grand Theft Auto V. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2, Minecraft, Mario Kart, The Elder Scrolls, Star Wars, Battlefield, Zelda, and Destiny are also all represented.

Now, it’s important to remember this top 20 is only for the United States market, however, the global ranking probably doesn’t look much different. And in terms of what the best-selling games are of the previous decade, well, there’s a little bit less diversity this decade and a whole lot less Call of Duty dominance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Anyway, below you can peep both the top 20 best-selling games of this decade, as well as the top 20 from the previous decade:

2010 – 2019:

Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Call of Duty: Ghosts Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: WW2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Minecraft Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Mortal Kart 8 Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Battlefield 1 Battlefield 4 Destiny The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Star Wars: Battlefront

2000 – 2009:

Guitar Hero III Legends Of Rock Wii Fit Rock Band Wii Play W/ Remote Guitar Hero World Tour Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Mario Kart Wii Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Call of Duty: World at War Guitar Hero 2 Rock Band 2 Madden NFL 07 Halo 4 Madden NFL 08 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Madden NFL 09 Halo 2 Grand Theft Auto V Madden NFL 06

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think of this decade’s top 20 best-selling games. Of the 20, which do you think is the best game?

H/T, Venture Beat.