Best Weapons in Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite has pretty much taken the gaming world by storm and once the online title added the free-to-player Battle Royale mode comparable to that of the infamous PUBG, well – it’s not hard to understand why so many love it. We can’t get enough of it here either at ComicBook but we understand that not everyone has had a chance to play it yet.

With the announcement of the mobile edition of the game coming soon, more and more interested shooter fans might be looking to get in on the action to see what all of the fuss is about. For you, fine reader, this list of best Fortnite weapons is for you!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Author’s Note: Keep in mind that all players have different styles and most of the weapons in-game have something phenomenal to offer Fortnite fans. This is a list based off of stats, personal preference, and in-game experience.

Pump/Tactical Shotgun

This is a personal favourite despite the Pump having an impressively slow fire rate. Despite that, the weapon definitely makes up in other areas including high damage rates that are pretty darn close to a one-shot kill. For players of Battle Royale, you know that high impact shots can make or break your chances at that wondrous Victory Royale.

I will say this: The Pump requires skill. Because of the slow fire rate, you need to have a handle on the weapon to make it count. There’s no spray fire here; good aim and good focus is the name of this particular weapon. Another nifty trick is equipping more than one to quickly swap out the gun itself in between reloads.

The Tactical Shotgun is also a good choice that is the direct inverse to the Pump, exchanging high damage for an impressive fire rate.

SCAR (Assault Rifle)

This is a weapon you’ll read a lot about in Fortnite forums and that’s because it’s one badass mama jama. It’s popular not only because it has stellar accuracy and amazing damage, but it’s versatile too! A close-quarters dual or looking for some range, the SCAR can take on both scenarios with ease. No tricks or gimmicks, just one powerful gun that’s design makes it an incredible asset for anyone in Battle Royale.

Downside? It’s dropped as an Epic or a Legendary, which means you’re going to need to work for it. You can try to find one in scattered loot chests while also just playing an incredibly aggressive game against your foes. But trust us – you’re going to want this gun.

Rocket Launcher

If someone tells you they DON’T want a Rocket Launcher, they’re lying. Get rid of them, you don’t need that level of negativity in your life. It’s loud, it’s explosive, and it gets business done. Well … if that business is destruction.

The thing with the Rocket Launchers is that yes, they do damage to enemies but their real claim to fame is when destroying the environment in the name of creation. Plan on building a badass fort? You’re going to want one of these in your inventory. The downside to this weapon/tool is that ammo is harder to come by so you are going to be extra diligent when scoping out those ammo crates.

Bolt Action/Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle

Come on, you can’t be in a “best weapons” list without at least one sniper rifle making the list. Sometimes range is key, especially those that like to hole up in special locations.

Sniping is another one of those tactics that takes aim, and patience. A solid headshot can put leagues between you and enemy players and can become a paramount point during the final moments of a match when players are forced to ditch their safe houses and find themselves within the much more limited blue zone.

Personally, the Bolt Action is the way to go. This weapon forces you to take a step back and think before shooting. Semi-Auto weapons are fantastic for knee-jerk reactions but why would you want to win based on a lucky spray?

Honorary Mention and YOUR chance to sound off:

As an honorary mention we’ll go ahead and list the gun that everyone expects to see: the M16 Assault Rifle. It’s common, it’s easy to get to, has solid ammo drops, and is easy to handle. It’s perfect for those still finding their bearings in the game, while still having a decent enough damage rate to make it worth holding up an inventory slot.

Like we mentioned early on, though – every player has a different style and different weapons appeal to a variety of gamers. What’s your favourite gun/weapon in the world of Fortnite? Sound off with your picks in the comment section below and don’t forget to also sign up for the mobile version of the game coming soon right here!