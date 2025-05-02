Fortnite Players Discover Secret Loot Spot During Star Wars Season

Star Wars has taken over Fortnite and there are loads of points of interest to discover and explore. While some players are working their way through the Galatic Battle Pass to earn their favorite Star Wars skins, other players are discovering secrets in the updated map. This discovery has led to a hidden loot spot with an interesting method of accessing it. Not only can players grab some great loot here, but they can likely do so in relative safety as not many players know about it at this time. While it may be a secret, we have you covered on how to find this secret loot spot on Fortnite’s Star Wars map.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The discovery came from Redditor and Fortnite player InkyMarshadow who shared their discovery on the FortNiteBR subreddit. InkyMarshadow discovered a downed spacecraft outside of Brutal Boxcars. Once interacted with, the spacecraft will blast a hole in the nearby cliff, revealing the secret loot spot. You can find the location on the map below.

It likely won’t be long until this spot becomes more known and loses its secret status. Players who drop here can take advantage of its relative secrecy to claim easy loot. The added plus of going for this spot is you can easily tell if it has been looted because the cliff wall is only open if someone has hotwired the cannon and blasted the wall.

Fortnite Star Wars Secret Loot Cave Location.

Fortnite’s Star Wars season has only just begun, and players will likely discover more secrets like this. Now that this has been posted on Reddit, players will likely be heading here more often now, so if you plan to drop nearby, be prepared for a possible fight. Perhaps it would be better to search for and discover your own secret loot spots instead.