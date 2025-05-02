Star Wars Returns to Rocket League

Rocket League remains one of the top competitive games on the market and continues to cater towards fans with exciting crossovers with other franchises that allow players to decorate their cars with nostalgic swag and pay homage to their favorite television shows and movies. Now, players will once again get the chance to rep their favorite franchise with the inclusion of a brand new Star Wars crossover coming to Rocket League. This crossover will bring a new limited time game mode, a returning event mode, and new cosmetic items players can both earn for free or purchase in the game’s item shop.

The announcement of this crossover event was posted by the official Rocket League X account, which includes a link further explaining the details of the event. The post also links an exciting trailer for the vent, showing off all of the new cosmetics in action.

Rev your engines and get ready as new @StarWars themed items arrive inspired by some of your favorite dark side and Imperial villains!



New Challenge Rewards, New Shop Items, themed LTMs, and more arrive tomorrow: https://t.co/GKhNlsMb3D pic.twitter.com/6dls6b6sOi — Rocket League (@RocketLeague) May 1, 2025

Probably the most exciting aspect of the event for Star Wars fans is the inclusion of new decals and vehicle skins based on some of the most popular Star Wars characters of all time, specifically taking on a Dark Side flair. These items include the Stormtrooper Helmet Topper and Stormtrooper Octane Decal, alongside the TIE Fighter Topper, all of which can be earned for free just by playing Rocket League and completing a series of quests. Also available for free are the the Force Lightning Boost, Force Lightning Trail, and Empire Wheels.

Available in the shop will be the Darth Vader Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Darth Maul Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, Captain Phasma Porsche 911 GT3 RS Decal, and other cosmetic items as part of the event.

The Dominus GT (Black) Car Body with the General Grievous Dominus GT Decal.

During the event, players can battle in a 2v2 arena as part of the Car Wars limited time event, a game mode that takes place on a Star Wars inspired map where players have to simulate the destruction of the Death Star in order to score.

The G-Force Frenzy limited time event will also be making a return alongside the event, allowing players to engage in 3v3 battles with unlimited boosts, which have been cranked up to 5x power. These limited time game modes coincide with the start of Rocket League’s latest season.

