Every Nintendo Switch 2 Game Should Have This Feature

Every Nintendo Switch 2 game should steal one of Cyberpunk 2077‘s best features. A lot of people play video games on multiple devices in 2025. Whether it be because they own multiple consoles, a PC and a console, stream their games to a phone or tablet, or play on something like a Steam Deck, a lot of gamers are bouncing back and forth between different pieces of hardware. Some people want different levels of performance, some want accessibility or portability, it all just depends on what the person’s habits and gaming preferences are. While this doesn’t apply to everyone, games have started to try and cater to these people where possible.

For example, big online games like Call of Duty allow people to carry all of their online progression over from platform to platform. You can play Call of Duty on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC without losing your skins, loadouts, or XP, meaning it is one seamless experience regardless of where you choose to play. It’s an incredible system and is something more and more games are working to include as players bounce between different platforms. While this is primarily an example focused on multiplayer, there is a single-player element to this as well.

Nintendo Switch 2 Games Should Feature Cross-Save

cyberpunk 2077

Games like Cyberpunk 2077 allow you to take your saved game to any platform of your choosing. It’s an absolutely revolutionary feature for those who have multiple platforms or maybe for someone who wants to trade their Xbox for a PlayStation or upgrade to a PC. They can keep playing Cyberpunk 2077 without losing anything. Thankfully, cross-save will once again be an option in Cyberpunk 2077 when it comes to Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. That means anyone who owns the game on a different platform now has a fully optimized portable version of the game where they can pick up where they left off.

There are quite a few other single-player games that do this too, including Vampire Survivors. Xbox has even made it so that the bulk, if not all, of its first-party releases have cross-save between console and PC. This has even begun to extend to PlayStation as well. Those who recently bought Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PS5 were surprised to see that they could carry over their Xbox save, which in turn allowed them to unlock trophies before even going past the main menu of the game.

With Xbox rumored to be a big supporter of Nintendo Switch 2 via games like Halo and potentially even Starfield, supposedly coming later this year, it would be amazing if Xbox utilized cross-save for its games on Nintendo Switch 2. Personally speaking, I have been wanting to return to Starfield, and being able to play it portably on Switch 2 with my Xbox and PC save would be a huge game changer.

While Steam Deck does allow this on some level, games aren’t always guaranteed to be properly optimized or even work for the handheld. At least with Nintendo Switch 2, a lot of effort went on to properly porting the game over to the handheld. It would be a great way to solve the lack of a portable Xbox or PlayStation at the moment and allow people to not only have a portable option for Nintendo, but possibly other consoles as well.

The downside of all of this is that you will have to buy the game twice, which is an investment a lot of people probably aren’t going to make without a big discount or sale to take advantage of. While the idea of cross-buy would be great, that is probably an unreasonable thing to ask for. That sort of feature generally only applies to games within the same family of platforms, like Xbox to Windows PC or PS4 to PS5. It seems unlikely Nintendo would ever allow someone to buy a game on Xbox and get it for free on Nintendo Switch 2.

Of course, not every game will have the option for cross-save. Nintendo exclusives like Mario Kart World would have no purpose for this feature, but multi-platform games could really make the most out of this. While not everyone is going to buy two copies of the same game, it could drive more sales for hardcore fans, along with even more engagement with the game itself.