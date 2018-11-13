Bethesda’s ‘Doom’ Holiday Fleece Just Made Our Christmas

If you’re looking for that perfect garb to wear during your next holiday party, just take a nice look into the depths of hell. No, not literally — we’re talking Doom.

The Bethesda Store has begun offering a special Doom-themed holiday fleece, which is just perfect for breaking up the monotony of any holiday party. Featuring colorful orange, black and white designs, the fleece looks like just the thing to warm up your friends into how much you love the 2016-released first-person shooter.

The fleece is currently up for pre-order on the Bethesda Store, set to ship very soon. It’s going for $50; and while some may feel that’s a bit steep, considering that you’ll be showing off a style you really don’t see in Christmas wear anymore. I mean, seriously, when’s the last time we had a good holiday sweater from hell? Yeah, like never.

Here are the details on the product, straight from its page:

Keep yourself warm and toasty even when you’re not battling your way out of hell! Check out all of the Bethesda Store Ugly Sweater Holiday Collection!

All over DOOM print on front

Contrasting ribbed waist, cuffs and neck

Fabric thickness is medium weight fleece, 240g fabric

Materials: 60% cotton / 40% polyester

Care instructions: Machine was cold. Tumble dry low.

Imported

This is just the latest product to be offered by the store, as you can also find ones related to other franchises. For instance, with Fallout 76 ready to drop in just a couple of days, it may feel like a good opportunity to get your hands on a onesie from the series. (Just ask our own Liana Ruppert about the power of onesies — they’re here to stay.) And for that matter, how about a matching Fallout 76 sweater for your dog? Of course you want one. He’s a good boy and deserves to be warm this holiday season as well.

You can take a look at the general line of Bethesda store offerings here, but more than likely you’ll be able to pick up something that shows off your love for your favorite Bethesda series, no matter what it might end up being. And while you’re at it, how about this spiffy Skyrim holiday sweater? Fus do rah-la-la-la-la…

Whatever you do, don’t miss out on that Doom goodness. And you can also play the game now for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.