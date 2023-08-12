Bethesda Gives Away Doom Freebies and More During QuakeCon

Bethesda has its long-awaited Starfield game coming up very soon at the start of next month, but in addition to that, the company is also putting on its annual QuakeCon event right now. That typically means showcases for different Bethesda games like Fallout 76 and The Elder Scrolls Online, but it also means that sales take place around the same time. As part of those at-home QuakeCon events for its community, part of what Bethesda has for players this year includes a five-piece bundle that includes items for Doom Eternal, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, and Rage 2.

To get this bundle, you don't have to pay, but you do have to give up one thing: your email address. This bundle found on the Bethesda site includes mostly stuff for Doom Eternal but has some content for the other two games, too, and all you have to do is enroll in newsletters from Bethesda. You'll need a Bethesda account, too, if you don't already have one right now.

Below is everything that's included in the bundle once you redeem it.

Doom Eternal

Get the Lux Slayer Special Edition Set, which includes the Lux Slayer skin, Lux Ballista Weapon skin, "Murder Magnate" nameplate, and "Fancy Pants" icon.

Get the Majestic Archvile Special Edition Set, which includes the Majestic Archvile skin, "Your Highness" nameplate, and "Monarchvile" icon.

Get the Nightmare Marauder Special Edition Set, which includes the Nightmare Marauder skin, "Night Terrors" nameplate, and "Sleep Paralysis" icon.

Want these awesome DOOM Eternal Cosmetics for free?

✨Lux Slayer Deluxe Edition Set

👿Nightmare Marauder Deluxe Edition Set

🔥Majestic Archville Deluxe Edition Set

💁Opt-in here: https://t.co/CqXV0h288J pic.twitter.com/HBTaGRiv8G — Bethesda (@bethesda) August 10, 2023

Get the Legacy Pack, which includes the "New Colossus Jacket" and "BJ's Army" Power Suit skins, the Old Blood Pipe & Knife weapons, and the WW2 Army weapon skin set.

Rage 2

Get the Golden Weapon Bundle, which includes nine gold weapon skins, the Doombringer Bundle, which includes five weapon skins based on DOOM, and the Apocalypse Weapon Bundle, which includes four unique Assault Weapon skins.

QuakeCon has already offered some surprises including a somewhat unexpected rerelease of Quake 2, but other than that, the event looks to be light in terms of big announcement, though that's to be expected considering how closer Starfield is now.