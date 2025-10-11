Bethesda Teases New Game (And It May Be Bringing Back Series We Haven’t Seen Since the 2010s)

Xbox’s Bethesda is teasing a new game, which will presumably be revealed soon if it’s already being teased. Whatever the case, there’s a good chance this mystery game is going to bring back a series the industry has not seen since the 2010s, and provide Bethesda fans with a third instalment they have been waiting eight years for.

The new tease comes the way of the MachineGames account on the social media platform X. Recently, the Swedish studio thanked fans in celebration of its 15th anniversary as a company. This thank you was accompanied by a new, special graphic showcasing the lineup of games they have released since the studio’s founding. Beyond its most recent release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it’s all Wolfenstein games. There is also a box after Indiana Jones and the Great Circle with a question mark. This is obviously teasing a new project.

Mystery Game

Unless this is a new IP, which is unlikely for various reasons, there are only two things this could be: an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle sequel or a new Wolfenstein. The former is a distinct possibility, but when you consider the licensing fees involved, it’s hard to imagine that Xbox will want to greenlight such a project. It’s not like the first game sold remarkably well, and you have to remember the project was greenlit before Xbox bought Bethesda. What’s more likely is that MachineGames gets back to what it is known for: Wolfenstein.

Dormant

It’s been six years since we last saw Wolfenstein, and the last time we saw it, it was not good. In 2019, two Wolfenstein games were released: Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. The latter was a VR game of very little consequence. The former was a spin-off and one of the worst games of 2019. It was so bad there were concerns it killed the series. And maybe it did. We do not know. What’s more likely, though, is that the series has been on ice for two reasons: the political climate of the last several years and the fact that it doesn’t sell extremely well. The studio was also simply busy with Indiana Jones.

That said, the story of 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus has not been completed, so it would be disappointing if it doesn’t return, and do so soon. For what it is worth, MachineGames and Bethesda have said on several occasions that Wolfenstein III will happen; it’s just a matter of committing to this promise.

