Fallout 3 Remaster Report Has Some Disappointing News for Bethesda Fans

A new report about the rumored remaster of Fallout 3 has some disappointing news for Bethesda fans. Back in 2023, official Microsoft documents leaked the existence of a remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion and Fallout 3. Earlier this year, a remaster of the former was stealth-released, and now the expectation is that a remaster of the latter will follow. To this end, a new report provides a small update on the matter.

The new report comes the way of Nate The Hate, one of the more prominent industry insiders in the business of unofficial information. Recently, Bethesda announced a Fallout Day 2025 broadcast that will occur on October 23. The broadcast will, of course, feature various Fallout news, but don’t expect anything on a Fallout 3 remaster. Commenting on the announcement, Nate The Hate said he would be “very surprised” if the project is announced “this early.” This isn’t great news for Fallout fans for two reasons.

Seemingly Far Away

If this is accurate, not only does it mean the remaster of Fallout 3 won’t be announced at Fallout Day 2025, but it also implies the game is still far away. Specifically, the mention of “this early” implies this. And for what it is worth, this checks out.

We don’t know when Oblivion Remastered began development, but it was in the works in at least 2023. Then, it took another two years for its release. Assuming the same studio is doing Fallout 3, which seems like a safe bet, then a remaster of Fallout 3 won’t arrive until 2027 at the earliest. Considering how successful the stealth release strategy proved for the remaster of Oblivion, this will also probably be repeated with Fallout 3. This could mean we won’t even hear about it until 2027. For now, though, this is all just speculation. Whenever Fallout 3 Remastered does arrive, it’s almost certainly going to be a big deal, and much needed, as it looks like Fallout 5 won’t arrive until the 2030s.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this new report nor the speculation it has created.