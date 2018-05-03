Beyond Good and Evil 2: First Gameplay Footage Revealed

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was the title that stole the show at year’s E3 … the game that players have wanted since its PlayStation 2, but weren’t sure we were ever going to get. Though the demo that Ubisoft showed off was stunning, it didn’t give too much away about the actual game itself – more of just cinematic concept visuals. Since then, we’ve seen a few tid-bits of the game but now we finally have our first look at actual gameplay and it looks STUNNING.

In the clip from Ubisoft’s livestream earlier, we not only got see the incredible character customization in combat action, but we also get an idea of how solo play works versus co-op. The character movement seen above is incredibly fluid, almost effortless, and that bodes well for the fact that this is still considered ‘alpha’ footage despite being far from it.

Another interesting aspect noted in the brief look at the ship to ship interaction. We know that players will be able to customize their ships, effectively creating their dream ride, but seeing the in-game character traverse from a larger ship to smaller transport was incredibly smooth and looked honestly flawless. Seeing the varying degrees of environment interaction also played a part in the most recent reveal as well, proving how much of an “open” experience this game will truly be.

As mentioned by Ubisoft’s Michel Ancel, this game will truly be what you want it to be. It can be played solo, or with friends, in becoming a pirate legend. It’s a huge departure from the first game where players assumed the role of Jade, but this prequel will share the gritty bones of the dark world she was birthed into. It’s shaping up to be an incredible journey and one we will see much more of next month at this year’s E3.

We still don’t have a release date at this time, though we do know that Beyond Good and Evil 2 will be coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. No word on a Switch port, but with how massive the game looks and how graphically demanding, we aren’t really expecting one.

What did you think about the gameplay footage? Sound off with your thoughts on the upcoming game in the comment section below!