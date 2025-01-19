Beyond Good and Evil 2 Report Says Its Release Date Is Still Far Away

It’s been more than two decades since the original Beyond Good & Evil was released by Ubisoft, and fans have been waiting for a sequel ever since the game’s cliffhanger ending. Beyond Good and Evil 2‘s development cycle has been nothing short of a catastrophe over the last few years, but it seems the game’s fortunes are starting to turn around. According to a report from Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson, Beyond Good and Evil 2 “is now progressing well.” That’s the good news. The bad news is that the game is “further out” than a lot of Ubisoft’s other projects.

How far out? It’s hard to say for certain. However, Henderson listed several Ubisoft games that seem on track to release before the end of 2026, suggesting that Beyond Good and Evil 2 won’t be out until 2027, at the earliest. That’s still a long time away, but if the game actually does come out that year, it will be nothing short of a miracle given everything that has happened since the game was first announced, all the way back in 2008.

jade in the original beyond good & evil

Since that initial announcement, Beyond Good and Evil 2‘s development cycle has been plagued with problems. In 2022, the sequel earned the dubious record of longest development for a video game, surpassing the record previously held by Duke Nukem Forever. Fans of the original game haven’t had a lot to celebrate over the years, but Ubisoft did release Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition last year, which apparently featured some connective tissue setting up the new game. While not nearly as exciting as a full sequel, that move at least seemed to suggest that things had finally turned around for the title.

The original Beyond Good & Evil was released in 2003 on PC, GameCube, Xbox, and PlayStation 2. The game was a massive critical success for Ubisoft, with many outlets praising the narrative, graphics, and gameplay. Unfortunately, the game struggled to find an audience for several different reasons, including the fact that Ubisoft’s marketing team was more focused on Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, which released just weeks earlier. In subsequent years, the game gained a following, enough so that Ubisoft felt confident in resurrecting the property.

After all these years, it seems like the fortunes of Beyond Good and Evil 2 might finally turn around. We might still be more than two years away from a release date, but if the game can deliver an experience that reminds players why they liked the original in the first place, the wait might actually prove to be worth it. Hopefully Ubisoft will have some official information to share once the release date starts to get closer.

