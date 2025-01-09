Assassin’s Creed Shadows Delayed Again by Ubisoft

Ubisoft has once again delayed its upcoming open-world action game Assassin’s Creed Shadows. Originally slated to release in November 2024, Ubisoft roughly two months before its arrival announced that Shadows would instead be pushed to February 14th. This move was done as a way of giving those working on AC Shadows more time to polish the game so that it could launch in a better state. Now, nearly one month before its expected release in February, Ubisoft has said that it’s delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows for a second time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new press release from Ubisoft today, the publisher revealed that it would be making sweeping changes to how it operates. As part of this initiative to cut costs and make the company more profitable, Ubisoft unveiled that it would also be delaying Assassin’s Creed Shadows by roughly one month. Originally set to arrive on February 14th, the new release date for AC Shadows is now March 20, 2025. Like its previous delay, Ubisoft explained that this additional time will lead to Shadows being a better product out of the gate.

“As part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences,

it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed

Shadows,” Ubisoft wrote. “This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community. The game is now scheduled for March 20.”

Play video

While this move to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows again might come as a shock, it makes sense given Ubisoft’s current standing. At this point in time, Ubisoft is in a very rough spot as many of its previous releases like Star Wars Outlaws, Skull and Bones, XDefiant, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora haven’t met up to expectations both critically and commercially. As a result, Ubisoft has a lot riding on Assassin’s Creed Shadows, which is its flagship franchise, to put it back in good standing. If Shadows also fails to be the success that Ubisoft needs it to be, it could be disastrous for the longtime gaming publisher.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches on March 20th.