Overwatch Season 4 Has Finally Fixed One Of My Biggest Issues With Hero Shooters

The latest Season for Overwatch, Heroes of Busan, adds the new character D.Mon alongside a number of other quality gameplay adjustments. One of the most surprising changes in Season 4 is how Blizzard has dramatically altered how its seasonal Battle Pass works, to the point where players are piling the developer with praise for their ideas. As someone used to predatory and aggressive monetization in the hero shooter genre, Overwatch‘s new approach is a welcome formula I hope other games adopt in the near future.

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In the past, every Overwatch Battle Pass has consisted of multiple tiers of cosmetic items, including character skins of various rarities. Certain emotes, voice lines, and other rewards were locked behind a steady progression throughout any given Season, with players earning items in a linear route with fixed items. This concept is one other hero shooters like Marvel Rivals adopted, including Overwatch‘s approach to divide rewards into different tiers based on whether players purchased a Premium version of the Battle Pass or earned limited free items from it.

Overwatch Season 4 Introduces Significant Battle Pass Changes For Much Greater Player Freedom

The new Season 4 Battle Pass is not a linear path anymore, instead giving players to option to choose from multiple routes with different rewards at each step. This allows you to look ahead and see whether one route is more interesting than the other, making your purchase of the Battle Pass feel more meaningful to your personal preferences. In the past, the Battle Pass’ rewards were rigid, with you having to accept whatever rewards that came rather than having to fish them out of randomized loot boxes.

The multiple routes are, obviously, to encourage a larger amount of people to buy the Battle Pass, but the level of player freedom here shouldn’t be underestimated. The 80 linear tiers of Overwatch‘s Battle Pass is not divided into much shorter “tracks,” implying that invested players could even complete multiple before the Season ends. Each track is around 8-10 tiers, with each featuring a valuable Epic or Legendary skin at the end of their paths. This gives players a far larger variety of rewards available, likely meaning something they actually want is at the end of a grind.

After the and the launch of a new hero, this direction for Overwatch is a direct response to what players are and aren’t engaging with. Some players simply weren’t buying Battle Passes because they were too long to complete for the main reward, or they didn’t have anything worth playing matches for. Through tracks, players who don’t play Overwatch as much can get a sense of completion from the routes they choose to pursue, rather than always feeling left behind by Season’s end.

Control Over Personal Rewards Transforms The Usual Structure Of Linear Hero Shooter Monetization

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The personalization of the Battle Pass goes beyond the new track system, though, as players also gain access to a new feature called “Tier Hacks.” A Tier Hack allows a player to replace a Legendary skin on any track of the Battle Pass with another one from a larger, limited pool. For example, if the ultimate reward for one Season 4 Battle Pass route was a Legendary Soldier 76 skin, you could use a Tier Hack to replace it with a Legendary Reaper skin from the available pool selection.

This is a revolutionary system for the genre, which has often been plagued with Battle Passes players don’t want to buy because they have few items related to the characters they actually use. The disappointment of seeing a Battle Pass with a featured skin for a character you’ll never play is constant in hero shooters, and especially in Overwatch from past Seasons. Now, you have the opportunity to curate your rewards to characters you prefer, unlocking skins you might see in most games you play.

Some of the Legendary skins in the current pool are even ones from long ago in Overwatch‘s history, allowing players to receive previously locked outfits through Tier Hacks. The same can be said of some past Legendary cosmetics that aren’t skins too, including some Emotes and other rare items. For those who weren’t playing the Overwatch 2 before its rebrand back to Overwatch, this Battle Pass change is a great way at unlocking content that was previously inaccessible.

Future Plans Include Even More Features To Give Players Second Chances To Unlock Desired Cosmetics

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Overwatch isn’t stopping its Battle Pass changes with Tier Hacks and tracks, as the game currently has plans to implement more tweaks in September 2026. According to Blizzard, the Battle Pass will receive the “Pass Unvault” system around that time, giving players a second chance to earn rewards from past Battle Passes they may have missed. Once a player purchases a Battle Pass, that reward route will stay available forever through the Unvault system, much like Marvel Rivals does with their seasonal rewards.

While this Pass Unvault system doesn’t allow players to collect Mythic Hero or weapon skins from past Battle Passes, nor Mythic Prisms or Prestige Titles, it does let them grab Legendary outfits and other exclusive cosmetics. These changes likely evolved due to continued competition with Marvel Rivals, but they may be the most well-liked changes Blizzard has done since the hero shooter’s inception. Personally, I am incredibly happy that I don’t get to miss out on Battle Passes I can’t complete in Overwatch through these changes, and that I get to pick what I collect from rewards as I play.