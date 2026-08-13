One of the Best GameCube Games Returns 24 Years Later With New Release on Switch 2

One of the best GameCube games has returned 24 years later with a new release on Nintendo Switch 2, and it’s free for some. More specifically, it’s free with Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, but only on Nintendo Switch 2 and with the Expansion Pack. Those without the Expansion Pack and those on the first Nintendo Switch console are simply out of luck, as not only is it not free for those who check either or both of these boxes, it’s not available at all.

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The game in question hails from 2002, which was a hallmark year for Nintendo thanks to releases such as Metroid Prime, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Four Swords, Eternal Darkness, Metroid Fusion, and of course, Super Mario Sunshine. Obviously, it was a great year for Metroid and Zelda fans, in particular, but Mario fans as well because it’s not often you get a new 3D Mario game. To this end, the previous one before this was the first one, Super Mario 64, which was released in 1996. Meanwhile, the last installment was in 2017, when Nintendo released Super Mario Odyssey. In other words, it’s now been nine years since the last true 3D Mario game was released, and it sounds like this won’t be changing anytime soon. All of this is to say, today is a noteworthy day for Super Mario fans because Super Mario Sunshine was added to the Nintendo Switch Online GameCube library today, after being announced at the end of last month.

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Super Mario Sunshine Returns, Again

As you may know, Super Mario Sunshine has only ever been re-released one time before this, in 2020 as part of the Super Mario 3D All Stars collection. However, this collection was discontinued a year later in 2021, which means there is no way to buy the game on Switch or Switch 2. And there still isn’t, but it can be accessed on Switch 2 via Switch Online.

As you would expect, GameCube nostalgics are excited to see one of the defining games of the console return. To this end, the trailer above has 8.5k likes to just 219 dislikes, a great ratio considering how grubby Nintendo has been with this specific game over the years. That said, many of the comments are demanding Nintendo do Mario Kart: Double-Dash next. Right now, there is no word of the classic Mario Kart coming to Switch 2 via Switch Online, though.

Meanwhile, for those after more GameCube nostalgia, a remake of a fellow 2002 GameCube game is reportedly in the works and may be on the horizon as well. In addition to this, there is still an announced GameCube Switch Online release in the pipeline as well.