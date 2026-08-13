Hit 2002 Action Game Will Re-Release on Current Gen Consoles, According to New Report

The last few years have been pretty big for re-releases. From remakes to remasters, gamers have gotten a chance to return to all kinds of older games in new, modern formats. We got Oblivion Remastered, which just recently released on Switch 2, and the recent shadow drop of a new Lord of the Rings: War in the North remaster. Now, it looks like another hit game from the 2000s. could be making a modern comeback. A new ESRB rating for the 2020 remake of 2K’s Mafia has emerged, and gamers suspect that could mean an updated port is on the way.

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Mafia first released back in 2002 for PC and later for PS2 and Xbox. The crime family action game got rave reviews on PC, though the console ports were more mixed. Even so, it went on to spawn a beloved franchise. In fact, the latest installment, Mafia: The Old Country, just came out last year. Clearly, the Mafia series is alive and well. But from the looks of it, 2K might be prepping to make its 2020 remaster of the original story more accessible on modern consoles. Given that the most recent game just came out, we’ll likely be waiting on the next brand-new installment for a while. So a native edition of the original could be exactly the return fans need to tide us over.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Could Get New PS5, Xbox Series X|S Release

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A newly spotted ESRB rating for Mafia: Definitive Edition lists the game’s platforms as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Given that the game originally released for PS4 and Xbox One, that could mean a new re-release is on the way. The game is currently playable on these consoles via backwards compatibility. However, that means the game brings the limitations of the prior console generation along with it. So, a new, native release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S could give the remaster a shiny fresh coat of paint.

Thus far, 2K has not officially confirmed that a native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S release for Mafia: Definitive Edition is incoming. But the ESRB rating looks like a promising sign that it’s on the way. The game will once again be rated M for Mature in its new form, which isn’t too surprising given the subject matter. After all, we’re looking at a mob story full of violence and chaos. Notably, the rating doesn’t include the Nintendo Switch 2, so it looks like Nintendo gamers will still not be able to play Mafia: Definitive Edition even if it does get a new modern re-release.

Is Mafia: Definitive Edition Worth Playing If It Gets a Modern Port?

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So, if Mafia: Definitive Edition is making a comeback, is it worth your time? The re-release would be an interesting move, as the original 2020 version has been offered entirely for free in recent years. That means many gamers may well already own the game. But a native version for current-gen consoles could become the new, even more definitive version of the game. A native release would bring higher resolution and improved frame rates over the 2020 version. That may not be worth paying for all over again if you already have the game. But if you haven’t yet jumped into the remake, this might be the perfect excuse.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is generally considered a solid remake of the original. It stays faithful to the original story, but brings updated graphics and mechanics that give it a modern coat of paint. That said, not everyone agrees that it was modernized enough, even when it first released back in 2020. Six years later, those complaints of dated combat are only likely to feel even worse now. But if you don’t mind a bit of dated gameplay, the improved frame rates and resolution a native current-gen port will deliver could make the game worth your while. That’s especially true if it retains the relatively modest $40 USD price tag the game’s current version offers. Until we get an official announcement, though, the PS4, Xbox One, and PC versions of the game are still available.