Highly Anticipated Free Pokemon Rival Aniimo Finally Has a Release Date But It’s Got Big Competition

Over the last few days, the upcoming free-to-play creature collector Aniimo has been promoting its pre-registration campaign pretty heavily. This is often a sure sign that a free game is gearing up to announce a release date. And sure enough, a new PlayStation pre-order listing for Aniimo confirms it will launch on September 16th. Pawprint Studio hasn’t yet made a big announcement or updated the game’s Steam listing. But given the game’s description in the PlayStation Store, it appears we’ve got yet another major game release to look forward to slash brace ourselves for in September.

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September 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most packed release months in recent history. As games try to give GTA 6 a wide berth, even cozy titles like Aniimo are aiming to launch months ahead of Rockstar’s latest. It’s going to make for an overwhelming month, to say the least. But from the looks of it, Pawprint Studios will join the lineup when it launches its free-to-play open-world adventure on September 16th. Aniimo is a sort of hybrid of Infinity Nikki and Pokemon, and it was in pretty solid shape during the last closed beta. Now, it’s gearing up to launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as mobile platforms for iOS and Android.

Aniimo Sets Sights on a September Release, With Pre-Registration Campaign In Progress

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The release date news for Aniimo comes via a pre-order pack for the Advanced Edition. This listing in the PlayStation Store costs $9.99 and comes with a special pre-order bundle. The base game itself will be free-to-play, but the Advanced Edition comes with the in-game battle pass, which offers additional rewards. In the game’s description, Pawprint Studio notes that “Aniimo will officially launch as a free-to-play title on September 16th at 10:00 (UTC+8).” Thus, it looks like we finally have an exact date for when we can explore the world of Idyll and befriend all manner of adorable Aniimo.

Just last week, I wrote about how overwhelming September’s lineup is looking. And that was before Aniimo seemingly confirmed that it, too, will release in mid-September. That adds yet another highly anticipated release alongside big games like Marvel’s Wolverine and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave. Thankfully, Aniimo is at least not coming directly for our wallets. The creature-collector will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. That means Pokemon fans eager to scratch the creature-collecting itch will have a budget-friendly option to do so.

Those who pre-register via the official Aniimo website will get a starting boost, whether or not you opt for the Advanced Edition with the battle pass. Pre-registration rewards include various in-game currencies and items, including:

Egg Special Prize

200 Glimmer

2 Aniipod Ultra (think Ultra Balls from Pokemon)

Limited “Companion Promise” Avatar Frame

Special “Sunlit Medow” Limited Outfit

Aniimo Offers a Free Pokemon Alternative During a Quiet Year for the Franchise

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Between the first and second closed betas, I’ve put a good bit of time into Aniimo already. Of course, that progress doesn’t carry over, so I’ll be starting fresh alongside everyone else when the game gets its full release next month. And I have to admit, I’m pretty excited to do so. The game has a beautiful, cozy atmosphere and engaging exploration mechanics. Twining with your cute critters for battle helps it stand apart from Pokemon games, offering a more immersive action experience. Given that we don’t have any big, confirmed Pokemon releases this fall, it just might be coming at the perfect time for fans to get our creature-collecting fix.

There’s also the fact that Aniimo will be free and available on mulitple platforms going for it. I’m a self-affirmed free-to-play enthusiast because I just love having a set of tasks to tick off to grind my way to in-game currency. And I’m not alone in that, which means Aniimo is poised to be one of September’s biggest releases. But it is an interesting choice for timing, given that the month is already so packed full of new games to grab people’s attention. With the amount of hype around it and its free-to-play status, though, Aniimo stands a good chance of standing out from the crowd.