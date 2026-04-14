Battlefield 6’s Massive Operation Augur Update Goes Live, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

One of the biggest updates ever for Battlefield 6 has today gone live and has made hundreds of changes at once to the multiplayer shooter. At this point, Season 3 of BF6 is roughly one month away and is going to usher in plenty of new content to the game. For those who don’t want to wait for the arrival of Season 3, though, BF6’s latest update has given players plenty of reason to dive back in immediately.

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Downloadable now, update version 1.2.3.0 for Battlefield 6 brings about the new limited-time Operation Augur mode. This squad-focused game type takes place across two phases and sees players going to war to take control of Hagental Base. While this mode represents the biggest addition to BF6 with this patch, a new vehicle, weapon, and bonus battle pass have also come about.

Easily the biggest aspect of this update, though, is the hundreds of changes that Battlefield Studios has made at once. Just about every area of Battlefield 6 has been tweaked to some degree with this patch, whether it be tied to the game’s core multiplayer or the RedSec battle royale mode.

To check out all of these new changes for yourself in this BF6 update, you can find the full patch notes attached below.

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NEW CONTENT

Time to fight for survival. This update expands the fight with new rewards to earn, a new frontline support vehicle to deploy, and Operation Augur, a new limited-time mode fought across Contaminated and Hagental Base.

Battle Pass Bonus Path

Gear up for the harsh conditions ahead with a new Battle Pass Bonus Path packed with rewards built for the fight. Unlock equipment and cosmetics designed to help you endure the hostile environment and stay combat-ready as the battle for control intensifies.

New Limited-Time Mode

Operation Augur: The battle for Hagental Base has begun. In Operation Augur, NATO launches a desperate push to reclaim its satellite defence network from Pax Armata in a large-scale battle fought across two connected maps.

The fight begins in Contaminated, where attacking forces can use VL-7 smoke to disrupt defenders and create openings across the frontline. From there, the battle descends into Hagental Base, where the fighting shifts into a tense close-quarters clash through tight interior spaces where teamwork, timing, and tactical play become critical to claim victory over Hagental Base.

Operation Augur is all-out warfare across two phases of combat, where strong squad play will make the difference between holding the line and breaking through.

New Vehicle

The LTV: The NATO variant of the Traverser Mark 2 arrives on the frontline. Built to keep squads in the fight, the LTV supports your team with spawn functionality and health and ammo resupply stations. With four seats available, it gives your squad the space and support needed to stay together, push objectives, and hold ground under pressure.

New Weapon

The Ripper 14”: Sharpen your attack with the Ripper 14”, a deadly new blade built for aggressive close-quarters combat. Fast, direct, and unforgiving, it is made for players who want to finish the fight up close. Obtainable through Hunter/Prey Battlepass Progression.

New Training Path in REDSEC Battle Royale

The Hazmat Breacher is a new Training Path for the Assault Class in Battle Royale designed to empower its users into becoming the ultimate entry fragger. Leveraging a modified Breaching Dart Launcher firing a concentrated form of VL-7 Smoke, players are able to weaken and dislodge dug-in foes, while protecting themselves from negative effects thanks to their Protective Mask. Leveling up this Training Path throughout a BR match will provide improvements to both the Protective Mask and to basic soldier survivability.

CHANGELOG

PLAYER:

Corrected the in-game wording for the Career Total statistic tied to distance travelled as a passenger.

Improved the display of completed assignments at End of Round.

Improved the display of Dog Tag unlock criteria after completing or exiting a match.

Improved the Profile statistics page so it no longer shows a persistent loading square.

Updated the Sprint Slide tooltip so its trigger criteria now match the intended behaviour.

Corrected the matchmaking stance for the SOR-300 so the weapon is now held correctly.

Lasers and flashlights now enter a short cooldown after repeated rapid toggles to prevent input spamming.

Ping voice-over callouts now have a slight 0.15 second delay to improve timing and readability.

Soldier acceleration curves have been slightly adjusted to better support 30Hz experiences, improving responsiveness in the opening moments of movement.

Soldiers no longer continue sliding across the ground after exiting a vehicle that is moving uphill.

Soldiers now align more reliably with stairs and uneven terrain while prone.

Soldiers’ heads are now less likely to clip through nearby geometry while using ladders.

Third-person melee animations now exit correctly when performing a quick melee while holding another weapon.

Networking & Hit Registration Improvements

Added a new “Bad” Time Nudge network warning icon.

Added value readouts to network warning icons when visible, including Packet Loss Up, Packet Loss Down, Time Nudge, High Latency, Latency Variation, and Server Tick Rate.

Grenades are now correctly dropped if a player is killed while preparing a throw.

Hit damage feedback audio now plays more promptly when taking incoming fire.

Incoming hit audio has been fine-tuned so quick consecutive hits are clearer, especially during engagements against high rate of fire weapons.

Network bandwidth usage has been optimised so more weapon data can be sent in a single update.

Projectiles will no longer occasionally spawn at the wrong height during stance transitions under poor network conditions, which could previously lead to shots not registering.

Trade-kill distance has been reduced to 30m from 50m to reduce cases where damage could be rejected during mid-range engagements.

Visual bullet tracers now line up more reliably with the damage you receive.

VEHICLES:

Added the LTV, a new NATO variant of the Traverser Mark 2 APC.

Camera transitions now snap back to the soldier instantly when redeploying or dying when remote controlling a vehicle.

Fixed an issue where land vehicles moving at crawl speed could still trigger mines when travelling across bumpy terrain.

Improved the Legion CWZ Automated AA to help prevent enemy jets from being stolen or spawn-killed.

Improved the MBT decal customisation flow so the camera point of view now returns to the selected decal position after leaving Inspect View.

Restored the “Relentless Trample” vehicle decal so it now appears in-game.

RHIB

Completed a broader polish pass focused on improving RHIB handling and overall usability.

Improved audio presentation while turning and when impacting waves and the water surface.

Improved handling to make the RHIB feel more nimble and easier to point.

Reduced abrupt force changes when coming out of ignition and shortened ignition time.

Updated the RHIB’s speed and RPM gauges so they now function correctly.

Updated boat hull simulation to improve how the RHIB interacts with the water surface.

Scout Helicopter

Adjusted Heavy Rotary Cannon overheat mechanic to compensate for reduced rate of fire.

Extended Scout Helicopter light rocket ammo regeneration time from 21 to 27 seconds.

Extended Scout Helicopter smart rocket ammo regeneration time from 16 to 20 seconds.

Grenade Launcher Muzzle Velocity Increased.

Grenade Launcher now has infinite reserve ammo.

Heavy Rotary Cannon falloff range shortened to 45m.

Heavy Rotary Cannon rate of fire from 1000 to 800 RPM.

Reduced lethal range of Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 2m to 1m

Reduced lethal range of Upgraded Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 2.8m to 2m.

Reduced the inner explosive radius of all scout helicopter rockets from 1m to 0m.

Reduced the radius of Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 7m to 5.5m

Seismic Detector Radius increased from 16 to 36 meters.

GADGETS:

Added a missing recoil animation on the HTI-MK2

Added a more urgent low battery sound to the NVIS-500 Night Vision Goggles to better indicate battery shortage.

Added infinite ammo to Mobile Anti Aircraft primaries in multiplayer.

Controller haptic feedback now triggers more reliably while using the Gas Mask and Night Vision Goggles.

Expanded the Assault Ladder interaction logic so ladders can now destroy additional small placeable gadgets and props.

Fixed an issue on the NVIS-500 Night Vision Goggles where the battery depletion sound would not play while aiming down sights.

Improved the audibility of the XFGM-6D Drone self destruct sound effects.

Reduced the initial speed, acceleration and maximum speed of the RPG

Reduced turning response of AT4 and TOW Missiles

Reworked the MBT Guided Shell to make it faster but much less maneuverable.

Updated vehicle-hit scoring so RPG critical hits and regular hits no longer award the same score.

AJ-03 COAG Med Pen

Added third-person healing support while prone on your back. (you can now use the shot while on your back).

Lowered the intensity of the on-screen effect and visual presentation.

Retimed the gameplay effect to better match the updated animation and audio.

Shortened the injection animation.

Updated the pen visual effects to better match the new animation.

Protective Mask

Added a low battery warning visual to better indicate battery shortage.

Corrected an issue where the mask could fade off the player’s face instead of playing its take-off animation when durability ran out while holding a melee weapon.

Defibrillators

Added a progress crosshair UI while charging.

Damage now scales from 50 to 100 based on charge level, in 10-point increments.

Fixed cases where downed soldiers could not be revived when pressed into corners or when lying on stairs.

Full charge time has been increased to 1 second from 0.65 seconds.

Fully charged shocks now deal 100 damage again, up from 60.

Now use 3 charges that regenerate over time, with 1 charge restored every 4 seconds.

Now requires a 0.35 second charge before a revive can be performed.

The rate of fire is slightly reduced.

Revives now restore between 50 and 100 health based on charge level, in 10-point increments.

Updated deploy timing so charging can begin faster after selecting the gadget.

WEAPONS:

Added the Ripper 14” Machete melee weapon as a part of the Hunter/Prey Battlepass Progression.

Hollow Point and Synthetic Tip ammunition now cost less on most weapons.

Range Finder now plays sound cues when a range check starts and when it completes.

Corrected an issue on the CZ3A1 where throwing grenades while it was equipped could introduce a delay before the grenade was thrown.

Corrected an issue on the DB-12 where certain attachments did not animate correctly during pump-action and reloads.

Tweaked and retuned DB-12 animation tags to smooth transitions into and out of aiming down sights.

Fixed camera recoil being lower than intended on the TH-RDS 1.00x optic attachment.

The DRS-TH optic now appears correctly on the B36A4 and SVDM.

Tweaked and retuned M87A1 animation values to smooth transitions into and out of reloads while aiming down sights.

Corrected an issue where aiming sideways when using melee weapons could cause missing yaw rotation while a melee weapon was equipped.

Corrected an issue where the Violet Laser was not providing its intended benefit when attached to the NVO-228E Assault Rifle.

PROGRESSION:

Added a new progression system that awards Weapon XP and Vehicle XP for use, alongside kills and assists.

Adjusted XP earn rates across Multiplayer modes by roughly 5% to 10% to bring them closer in line with one another.

Corrected the tracking for challenges so that damage by stationary aim-guided missiles now counts toward explosive damage criteria where intended.

Corrected the End of Round unlock flow so the CZ Skorpion VZ.61 now appears correctly after completing the challenge “Deal damage with Secondary Weapons. Counts double in Nightfall modes.”.

Corrected the Onboarding challenge “Capture Objectives in a Vehicle” so it now progresses as intended.

Corrected the Week 6 challenge “Deal damage with Grenade Launchers or Grenades” so it now properly tracks damage dealt with underbarrel Grenade Launchers on Assault Rifles.

Corrected the Week 10 challenge “Kill enemies with Sniper Rifles. Headshot Kills count double.” so 75m Sniper headshots no longer count twice, and the challenge text now reflects the intended criteria.

Corrected the Week 11 Bonus Weekly Challenge so kills made with underbarrel Grenade Launchers on Assault Rifles now award the intended double progression.

Improved the “Rapid Fire 1” challenge notification in free-to-play modes so it now shows the full challenge presentation instead of only the weapon name.

Corrected the BF Pro Season 2 Challenge 5 reward criteria so the correct unlock requirements are shown in Loadouts.

Corrected Challenge “Capture or defend sectors in sector based modes.” so its first criteria now progresses correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Deal Damage as a Squad in Multiplayer.” so Multiplayer damage no longer advances the free-to-play requirement incorrectly.

Corrected Challenge “Kill enemies from a distance of 25 meters or less in Multiplayer.” so the missing “OR” condition now displays correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Get Kills and Assists in Multiplayer.” so the reward and Redsec capitalisation now appear correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Capture an enemy flag without leaving the vehicle in Conquest, Breakthrough or Escalation.” so its criteria no longer refers to Squad progress in a Solo mode.

Corrected daily mission “Get kills and assists with Shotguns. Kills and Assists in Battle Royale counts triple.” so its in-game criteria now matches the design reference.

Corrected End of Round challenge notifications so daily missions now appear correctly after completion.

Corrected challenge reward presentation so the BF Pro Season 2 reward for Challenge 2 now appears correctly across the Challenge page, Reward screen, and challenge notifications.

Corrected challenge tracking so “Deal damage to enemy vehicles while on foot.” now shows its completion notification after dealing damage to enemy vehicles while on foot.

Corrected Marina Exploration Challenge 1 so it is no longer incorrectly locked.

Corrected OR challenge presentation so empty criteria entries no longer show a default “-“.

Corrected OR challenge presentation so configured tags now display correctly on criteria.

Corrected Season 2 Hardware progression so challenges no longer appear completed before any progress is made.

Corrected Season 2 Hardware rewards so the fifth item now appears correctly in the Season 2 Hardware tab.

Corrected the Season 1 Catch-Up Hardware quest so grenade kills and assists now track correctly.

Improved Season 2 challenge accuracy across Week 1, Week 6, Week 11, “Complete matches in any mode”, “Earn score, counts double in Battle Royale”, the weekly challenge “Earn score, counts double in Battle Royale”, and “Deal damage with Explosives or Incendiaries.” so the in-game presentation now matches the intended design.

Corrected an issue where weekly free-to-play challenges and missions tagged with “All Modes” now unlock and track properly for eligible players.

Improved Red Bull challenge setup so “In Gauntlet: RB Supermoto, Capture Red Checkpoints as a squad.” uses the correct tag, “Earn Score while driving land vehicles, counts for double if gained in Gauntlet: RB Supermoto” now tracks and doubles correctly, that “Get total airtime in seconds using the ATV, Motorcycle or Light Infantry Vehicle.” now supports all intended Light Transport vehicles, and the F-97 Kestrel now uses its player-facing name instead of a dev-facing one.

Improved Weekly Missions “Kill enemies and Revive teammates” so the bonus reward now displays correctly after completion.

Updated Assault 1 assignments so the incorrect “OR” category no longer appears.

Updated Multiplayer challenge licensing so MP-only OR challenges now display as locked for free-to-play users.

Updated the Week 11 challenge “Kills and Assists with Grenades” so kills and assists with Incendiary Grenades now track correctly.

UI & HUD:

Automatic AA and stationary weapons now display their pickup provider icons more consistently.

Corrected Battle Pass pre-purchase inputs so Battle Pass and BF Pro no longer share identical prompts.

Corrected BF Pro pricing so pre-purchase now uses the intended payment method instead of BFC.

Corrected bundle purchase flow so the Buy Bundle prompt now clears correctly after purchase.

Corrected Character Customisation so Character Skins now display correctly.

Corrected End of Round presentation so squads now appear with their equipped customisations instead of default skins.

Corrected placeholder and unlock-criteria text across several rewards, including Ramming Speed Player Card, Grey Eagle Player Card, the Heat Wave Dog Tag, and the Man and Beast Dog Tag.

Corrected Player Card presentation so the default icon no longer appears at End of Round after it has been changed.

Corrected store navigation so pressing Escape on the Confirm/Cancel screen no longer sends players back to the Store main screen.

Corrected Task Force Vector art presentation so Jensen, Kit, and the Tier 11 character skin now use the correct icon art.

Corrected the “Check your comms” prompt in boot flow so it no longer shows duplicate button functionality.

Corrected the barrel icon presentation for the Skorpion VZ.61

Corrected the Battle Pass pre-purchase screen so missing prices now display correctly.

Corrected the Battle Pass transition from Season 1 to Season 2 so the full Season 2 reward set now displays correctly.

Corrected the BF Pro Bonus Path flow so tier advancement now works properly when BF Pro is purchased in the same session.

Corrected the BF Pro purchase flow so the celebration screen now plays correctly after purchase.

Corrected the BF Pro Season 2 Battle Pass pre-purchase flow so players can now purchase the BF Pro version correctly.

Corrected the CZ3A1 Iron Sights icon alignment in the soldier inventory.

Corrected the “Death Stalkers” Battle Pass reward flow so missing tiers now appear after purchasing BF Pro.

Corrected the display of store-unlocked melee weapons so they no longer appear locked in Loadouts.

Corrected the End of Round colour presentation so menu elements now align correctly with the intended art direction.

Corrected the Escalation matchmaking footer at End of Round so it now displays Escalation instead of Conquest.

Corrected the Featured row so “^Test Tile” no longer appears.

Corrected the first-party offer ownership display so owned items now show the correct “Owned” status after purchase.

Corrected the menu Home tile telemetry event format.

Corrected the Skorpion VZ.61 muzzle attachment placement in the Collection screen.

Corrected the Squad Icon Revive Opacity description in HUD settings.

Corrected the Store preview flow so cancelling a first-party purchase from a bundle preview now returns the player correctly.f

Corrected tutorial alignment when rapidly switching between Loadout and other UM tabs.

Corrected weapon icon visibility in the kill feed.

Dynamic vehicle prompts no longer remain visible when they should be hidden.

Friendly icon colour linking now displays correctly while inside vehicles.

Helicopter passive vehicle labels now display correctly.

Improved Character Bios and Strix Raiders full-bio naming so squad names and layout now present correctly.

Improved charm and cosmetic icon visibility for affected items including Winged Blade, Twilight Threshold, and other impacted rewards.

Improved Dog Tag presentation so unintended descriptions no longer appear on affected items.

Improved gadget reward icon presentation in the Season 2 Battle Pass so affected rewards now use the correct side profile view.

Improved the Battle Pass main screen so pre-purchased items now show a day countdown correctly.

Improved the BF Pro Bonus Path presentation so its rewards now appear correctly in the Battle Pass.

Improved the bundle ownership flow for Gadget Skins so unlock criteria now update correctly after purchase.

Improved the Defibrillator skin icons so the “Corruption” visual no longer appears across them.

Improved the EA Connect menu so its elements now display correctly.

Improved the first-boot flow so it no longer reappears on later title launches.

Improved the first-time boot flow so the User Agreement is no longer shown twice.

Improved the free trial mode presentation so the timer displays correctly and tiles no longer appear locked.

Improved the keyboard and controller navigation flow for Bulletins.

Improved the reflection setup when previewing Battle Pass skins in Path View.

Improved the Social screen on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with Keyboard and Mouse so the mouse pointer now displays correctly.

Improved the Store naming and tagging for several offers, including Apex Predator, Clover Shot, Strix Raiders, Toxin Patrol, War Weaver, Waking Death, and The Night Stalkers.

Improved the SU-230 LPVO unlock flow so it no longer appears as “Currently Unavailable” after completing its unlock challenge.

Improved the VOIP consent flow.

Network warning icons have been sharpened for improved readability.

Ping preview icons now display correctly even when the ping prompt is disabled in Options.

Player names now show correctly when looking at players, and the ping prompt has been moved higher on screen.

Removed the blinking “REVIVE ME” prompt in multiplayer.

Restored missing weapon and player-card visuals at End of Round, including player cards, non-local player weapons, and affected challenge tabs.

Restored the Black Widow Legendary Gadget Skin icon art.

Restored the Character Customisation menu to Loadout.

Restored the HTI-MK2 Factory Skin icon art.

Restored the IGLA Factory Skin icon art, and restored it to the customisation menu.

Single-seat active vehicles no longer appear as spawnable options on the deploy screen.

Updated Arabic UI presentation across Bonus Path, Character Bios, Challenges, and Loadout gadget descriptions to reduce overlap, cut-off issues, and line-height conflicts.

Updated End of Round squad presentation so similar uniform patches no longer appear across all squad members.

Updated the “Midnight Sun” description so it now refers to the correct launcher instead of a shotgun.

Updated the 18.5KS-K Ambition Weapon Package so it no longer appears twice in the customisation menu.

Updated the CZ3A1 16.2″ Extended Barrel presentation in the weapon inventory HUD so it now matches the weapon mesh.

Updated the CZ3A1 weapon description so it no longer shows placeholder text.

Updated the Psy Gas tooltip in the tutorial so it no longer is described as harmful.

Updated the Skorpion VZ.61 weapon description so it no longer shows placeholder text.

Updated the” Steel Punch” Epic Weapon Package so its icon art now matches correctly.

Updated weapon stickers purchased through the Store so they now refresh correctly in Loadouts.

SETTINGS:

Added a Deadzones Draw Tool to the Controller Tuning, providing an in-game overlay that visualises the selected controller deadzones to help with tuning.

Corrected Campaign settings access so the Game Settings page no longer appears blank when opened through the Campaign tile.

Corrected Campaign settings visibility so Multiplayer Front End menus no longer show Campaign-only settings.

Corrected Ground Vehicle control naming so the in-game option now matches the intended wording.

Corrected graphics presentation so the VRAM meter now appears and behaves correctly in the affected builds.

Corrected Input values so the Infantry Mouse slider now shows the intended value after being changed on a fresh account.

Corrected Mount Breakout option text so it now reflects the intended behaviour.

Corrected System setup wording so the in-game option now matches the intended description.

Corrected the Keyboard and Mouse Pilot subsection so it now matches the intended design reference.

Corrected the Vibration Settings reset flow so the Reset key now works correctly and the Vibration Settings Preset no longer switches to Custom unexpectedly.

Corrected the save flow for settings changed during Campaign missions so they now persist after returning to the menu.

Improved the Credits menu so it now appears correctly in Extras during gameplay.

Improved the Options menu flow so Back and Escape now return correctly instead of triggering the Quit Game prompt.

Improved Single Player settings so Infantry Aim Assist Zoom Snap no longer appears there, and Stick Forward Sprint is now available where intended.

Updated motion blur settings so Weapon Motion Blur and World Motion Blur now behave consistently with their menu presentation.

PORTAL:

Added the Portal Gadget to Battlefield 6 and REDSEC custom experiences. The Portal Gadget is a versatile, equippable tool built for creators designing custom Portal experiences. It gives you the power to trigger tailored gameplay logic at precise moments and locations, putting far more control in your hands and transforming how players interact with your world.

Corrected Combat Area setup so Exclusion Zones, Surrounding Combat Areas, and Team assignment now work correctly.

Corrected Gas Mask inventory behaviour so it no longer appears when all Gadgets are restricted.

Corrected M-COM setup so affected M-COMs in Portal experiences no longer use the wrong explode settings.

Corrected vehicle spawner behaviour so the intended vehicles now spawn correctly.

Corrected vehicle event behaviour so events now fire correctly for every seat.

Corrected Portal bot behaviour so bots now attack and defend capture points correctly.

Improved password-protected server joins so players can now join friends’ protected Portal servers correctly.

Improved Portal mode availability, with Shell Shocked mode now available again.

Updated mod.SetCapturePointOwner() so the function now works correctly.

Added Subsurface to SDK

Added Complex 3 to SDK

Portal Gadget example in SDK

VL7 gym in SDK

Changes to modsim Make UI calls non fatal when widget passed is undefined Adding a test for capture point logic Add support for capture point lost Improved support for rotation in modsim Remove support for old camera in modsim

Fix level name being stripped in Export label

Added new events to mod index

Updated README html to use generated offline documentation

Remove unused “theater” property from level_info.json

Add RingOfFire validation in godot and gdconverter

Add FixedCamera example

Fixed missing Minimap for Portal Sandbox Map

Builder & Web App

Corrected Granite Duo and Escalation Verified modes so placeholder titles and descriptions no longer appear in the Web App.

Corrected language selection so UK English, Australian English, and Chinese now display correctly in the Web App drop-down.

Corrected Hagental Base setup so “Include Default Spatial Data” is now available, preventing missing HQs.

Corrected Primary Weapon restriction behaviour so players no longer become unable to move after deploying.

Corrected profanity filtering so non-prohibited words are no longer censored.

Corrected the Experience Image button flow so it now works properly after resetting or refreshing an experience.

Corrected the Gauntlet Web Builder so the Mission tab is no longer accessible where it should not be.

Corrected the MapsItem block in Web App 1.2.1.0 so missing maps now appear correctly.

Corrected the Mission Order tab for Verified Gauntlet so it now functions correctly.

Corrected the Psy Gas Strike entry in Restrictions so it no longer uses placeholder icon and name.

Improved experience creation so importing spatial data no longer prevents experiences from being created.

Improved hosting stability for experiences using multiple Granite POIs with specific spatial data.

Spatial Editor & Content

Corrected OfficeBuilding_02_B so it now uses the proper mesh in the Spatial Editor.

Corrected the Fixed Camera asset so it now matches the in-game camera orientation.

Stability & Scripting

Corrected the Community Concat function so it now behaves as intended.

Corrected overload mismatch errors so Emplacement Spawner functions now show the provided parameter list correctly.

Improved stability around transform tracker registration.

Improved stability around area-check validation.

Verified Experiences & Gauntlet

Corrected SS26 restrictions so it no longer appears twice in the Restrictions tab.

Corrected the Verified Experience start flow so rounds can no longer begin without meeting the intended pre-round player requirement.

Corrected the Verified Gauntlet scoreboard so squads joining after the local squad now appear correctly during the match.

Improved hosting compatibility so Verified Experiences created on previous patches no longer return an unknown error.

AUDIO:

Improved sound obstruction on vehicles.

Improved support for spatial audio on PS5.

Tall grass surfaces now play the correct audio more consistently where appropriate.

Tweaked Walla sounds for improved ambience.

Minigun audio on the Little Bird has been polished to blend better in the mix, especially from the chase camera perspective, and new interior firing audio has been added.

Corrected the Audio Options Voice Chat subsection so it now matches the intended settings design.

Corrected the Multiplayer Audio options so “Soldier and Campaign voice lines Volume” no longer appears there.

Fixed missing zoom audio while aiming the bomb camera on the F-61V.

Improved button audio so selecting Skins or Decals now plays the intended sound.

Improved Firing Range target audio so death screams no longer play when targets are “killed”.

Added new hurt voice reactions when taking damage from the Repair Tool.

Reduced repetition on generic impact sounds for the Repair Tool.

AI:

Enabled bot backfill support in Operations.

Extended bot vehicle support across all Multiplayer experiences, maps, and modes.

Improved bot behaviour so they can now navigate spaces that require crouched or prone movement.

Improved bot steering while navigating corners and hills.

Improved bot target prioritisation so they no longer focus on danger pings for too long.

Improved air combat behaviour so bots in aircraft engage more often.

Improved navigation across Contaminated with multiple pathing updates.

Improved navigation near HQ on MP Firestorm so bots no longer become stuck in the cliffs.

Updated bot vehicle behaviour so bots can now use the Armoured Transport vehicle.

REDSEC

PLAYER:

Added the new Training Path: Hazmat Breacher for the Assault Class in Battle Royale.

Corrected the RGM Second Chance tutorial flow so it now triggers after meeting the intended criteria.

Improved the round-end transition in Gauntlet so players no longer become stuck on a black screen after dying out of bounds at the end of the previous round.

STRIKE PACKAGES:

Added Armour Plates to the Ammo Drop Strike Package.

Added a new high-value Strike Package called Armor Drop, which awards a large amount of Armour Plates.

Adjusted high-value Strike Package spawn chances to account for the new Armor Drop.

Increased the amount of ammo awarded by the Ammo Drop Strike Package.

GADGETS:

Battle Royale

Corrected C4 inventory behaviour so charges are now removed properly even when detonated without using the clacker.

Gauntlet

Corrected C4 inventory behaviour so it is no longer removed unexpectedly.

Corrected initial spawn beacons so they now sit properly on the ground.

MAP:

Corrected Intel Cache spawning so locations now randomise correctly.

Corrected MBT-LAW placement inside the Weapons Cache container.

Corrected Shotgun and Grenade loot spawns in the Police Van and Cargo Van so they no longer clip through geometry or float.

Corrected the Javelin loot interaction in the Box Truck so it can now be looted consistently from the rear.

Improved loot distribution in areas such as Seal and Solar Array.

Improved the opening speed of Armory Crates and Airdrop Containers.

Improved safe placement at the Lighthouse by moving the affected safe off a destructible surface.

Improved access to MRAPV loot by clearing gadgets placed in front of the doors when they open.

Updated MRAPV and Safe spawns so they now include 2 Armour Plates instead of 1.

Updated REDSEC mode destruction values so plaster, concrete, and other heavy objects now take 2 Sledgehammer hits instead of 4 or more. This change does not affect Multiplayer modes.

UI & HUD:

Rank-gated loot items, vehicles, and mission objects now display correctly in the ping feed.

Battle Royale

Added icons to bunker entrances and exits.

Updated local killfeed colours so free-to-play squadmates display correctly.

Corrected Loot Card weapon zoom information so it now displays as intended.

Gauntlet

Updated the in-game Gauntlet presentation to better match the Battlefield Labs reference.

AUDIO:

Improved Spot Ping audio with a more recognisable sound and slightly increased Squad Ping volume.

Updated the Commorose audio flow so the menu arrival sound no longer plays when opening it in Battle Royale.

PROGRESSION:

Reworked XP progression in Battle Royale and Gauntlet to better reward time invested, resulting in a significant increase for the average player with only a slight reduction for the top 1%.

Battle Royale

Corrected the Class Challenge for completing matches as a class so it now updates correctly without requiring a Battle Royale win.

Corrected Weekly Challenge “Deal damage with gadgets, counts double in Battle Royale.” so gadget damage now awards the intended double-value progress.

Corrected Weekly Challenge “Spot enemies and earn Spot Assists with Recon gadgets. Counts triple in Battle Royale.” so Battle Royale modes now award the intended triple progression.

Corrected Weekly Challenge “Spot enemies and earn Spot Assists with Recon gadgets. Counts triple in Battle Royale.” so spotting with Recon gadgets now awards the intended triple-value progress.

Improved End of Round Stats Cinematic weighting so players’ standout performances are highlighted more accurately.

Increased the score awarded from kills and damage assists in Battle Royale by 50%.

Gauntlet