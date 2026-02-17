Baldur’s Gate 3 Gets Unexpected New Update, Here’s What It Does

An unexpected new update for Baldur’s Gate 3 has been released by Larian Studios. For the most part, Larian’s work on BG3 has come to an end, as the developer is now shifting to work on its next big RPG, Divinity. Despite this, a new patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 has now gone live to rectify a problem that has been plaguing some players.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a whole, this new Baldur’s Gate 3 patch is quite a small one, and only clocks in at a little over 100 MB. When it comes to what the update does, it doesn’t make any gameplay tweaks or introduce new content. Instead, it resolves an error that would result in the game crashing when trying to load saves or progressing from Act 2 to Act 3. Larian didn’t release official patch notes for this new BG3 update, but Larian’s community manager, Salo, responded to the inquiry on Reddit.

“Turns out there were a few crashes and technical issues still knocking about, this small fix should resolve some issues with loading saves or trying to progress from Act 2 into Act 3!” Salo said of the update.

Moving forward, it’s doubtful that there will be any additional Baldur’s Gate 3 updates. At best, we might get a handful of additional patches like this one, which are directed at very specific issues within the game. As for major updates that bring about new content or substantial overhauls, Larian has made it quite clear that this is now a thing of the past.

As mentioned, Larian’s new focus is on that of Divinity, which was just announced at The Game Awards to close out 2025. Details on Divinity are still sparse, but it looks like it will be much darker in nature when compared to Baldur’s Gate 3. At the time of this writing, Larian hasn’t committed to a launch window of any sort for Divinity, but we’ll likely learn more on this front as 2026 continues onward.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!