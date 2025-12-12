New Divinity Game Confirmed From Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer, But It’s Not Original Sin 3

While players are still enjoying new playthroughs of Baldur’s Gate 3, developer Larian Studios has officially revealed its new game, and it’s not Baldur’s Gate 4, but a return to the series that started it all. Many expected Divinity: Original Sin 3 after the mysterious Game Awards statue and leaks, but fans are in for a surprise. No, Larian Studios is officially releasing a new game that seems to return to the original Divinity games that fans love.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many are familiar with Divinity: Original Sin 2, but may not know that the world actually began with Divine Divinity in 2002. Larian Studios has confirmed it is not working on Original Sin 3, but we do not know for sure what this new game is. It may be a remake of a previous game in the series, or it could be a brand new title. If this is the case, then fans will finally get their hands on the sixth game in the Divinity series.

The trailer showcased a happy scene, or at least as happy as a festival witnessing a sacrifice being burned alive in a giant wicker man can be. But it quickly turned to horror as some powerful evil force burst forth from the burning man’s body. The scene ended as the corpses of those at the festival are made to form a terrifying sight. One that perfectly matches the mysterious statue The Game Awards have been teasing up to the event.

Play video

Larian Studios has certainly proven their RPG chops through Divinity: Original Sin 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3. This upcoming Divinity should absolutely be on everyone’s radar. We do not know many details, but we assume it will be a CRPG similar to Larain Studio’s best works. It would be interesting to see a transition to 1st person action like Avowed did for Pillars of Eternity, but this seems unlikely. Only time will tell as we await more information on Divinity.

No matter how popular a series, there is no guarantee that a developer will continue it. Sometimes developers use big projects as a way to finance other games, especially if it is a passion project. But the DNA that makes their games popular is usually present, so any fans of these studios should still check out the titles they produce.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!





