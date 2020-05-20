Biomutant Release Window Revealed

✖

Biomutant, the long-awaited and often delayed PS4, Xbox One, and PC game from developer Experiment 101 and publisher THQ Nordic, has a release window. According to the latest earnings call from Embracer Group, the partner company of the aforementioned publisher, BioMutant will release this fiscal year, which means it will be out by March 31, 2021.

Unfortunately, Embracer Group doesn't divulge any further details on the topic. In fact, it doesn't even single out the game's release, but confirms its window while talking about the slate of games it has releasing this fiscal year that will lead to financial growth.

"We expect substantial growth in the current financial year driven by a large number of high-quality releases, for which we are excited to the reception among gamers," said the company. "This growth will be underpinned by recent and upcoming new game releases such as Biomutant..."

Of course, while the game is slated for release before March 31, 2021, it doesn't mean it will actually release in this window. The promising new IP was revealed back in August 2017, and at one point was scheduled to release in 2018. Then it got delayed to 2019. And then it got delayed again. Now it's looking like the game will release late this summer, this holiday season, or in the first quarter of 2021.

As for the game itself, it's an open-world post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, or at least that's how rookie developer Experiment 101 pitches the title.

"Biomutant is an open-world, post-apocalyptic Kung-Fu fable RPG, with a unique martial arts styled combat system allowing you to mix melee, shooting, and mutant ability action," reads an official elevator pitch of the game. "A plague is ruining the land and the Tree-of-Life is bleeding death from its roots. The Tribes stand divided. Explore a world in turmoil and define its fate – will you be its savior or lead it to an even darker destiny?"

Biomutant is in development for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Meanwhile, retailer listings have leaked, on numerous occasions, a Nintendo Switch version of the game. That said, for now there's been no official word of this version nor PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

