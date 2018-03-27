This Version of BioShock Infinite Never Released, But It Should Have

Bioshock Infinite was a game that threw many players for a loop with its incredible narrative and unique twists. It’s hard not to be enthralled by this phenomenal universe created and what better way to reminisce on the launch’s fifth anniversary than pining after what we can’t have.

The video above showcases the Bioshock Infinite we never by comparing how different the early concepts were versus the final product. In the video’s official description:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A doc-style video to summarize early design and gameplay elements that were very interresting and much more impressive compared to the final product. Infinite went through many revisions over the course of its development, Irrational Games had to scale back a lot of ideas, which was disappointing for some people after the E3 showcases. Everything shown here has been removed or downgraded to the point where it’s just not comparable (intended first but didn’t make sense).” Self-explanatory quote from Ken Levine: “we cut enough content to make 5-6 full games”.

The YouTuber behind this documentary style inside look, Crowbcat, took footage from the E3 2011 demo event in order to give us this alternate reality of what could have been. It’s incredible to see the journey that it took from conception to the final product. This game’s release definitely didn’t have the smoothest journey to completion but the final title released, though different than the footage seen above, did ultimately become an award winning adventure.

Take a look at the footage above and let us know in the comment section below whether or not you prefer the game as is, or the game as it could have been!

For those unaware of this fantastic title, check out the official description for Bioshock Infinite below:

“Indebted to the wrong people, with his life on the line, veteran of the U.S. Cavalry and now hired gun, Booker DeWitt has only one opportunity to wipe his slate clean. He must rescue Elizabeth, a mysterious girl imprisoned since childhood and locked up in the flying city of Columbia. Forced to trust one another, Booker and Elizabeth form a powerful bond during their daring escape. Together, they learn to harness an expanding arsenal of weapons and abilities, as they fight on zeppelins in the clouds, along high-speed Sky-Lines, and down in the streets of Columbia, all while surviving the threats of the air-city and uncovering its dark secret.”

Key Features

The City in the Sky – Leave the depths of Rapture to soar among the clouds of Columbia. A technological marvel, the flying city is a beautiful and vibrant world that holds a very dark secret.

Unlikely Mission – Set in 1912, hired gun Booker DeWitt must rescue a mysterious girl from the sky-city of Columbia or never leave it alive.

Whip, Zip, and Kill – Turn the city’s Sky-Lines into weaponized roller coasters as you zip through the flying city and dish out fatal hands-on punishment.

Tear Through Time – Open Tears in time and space to shape the battlefield and turn the tide in combat by pulling weapons, turrets, and other resources out of thin air.

Vigorous Powers – Throw explosive fireballs, shoot lightning, and release murders of crows as devastatingly powerful Vigors surge through your body to be unleashed against all that oppose you.

Custom Combat Experience – With deadly weapons in one hand, powerful Vigors in the other, and the ability to open Tears in time and space, fight your own way through the floating city of Columbia to rescue Elizabeth and reach freedom.

1999 Mode – Upon finishing BioShock Infinite, the player can unlock a game mode called “1999 Mode” that gives experienced players a taste of the kind of design and balance that hardcore gamers enjoyed back in the 20th century.

Thanks, Polygon!