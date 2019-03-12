New ‘Anthem’ Update Includes Fixing Accidental Nerfs, Masterwork Changes

A recent update went live for BioWare’s Anthem but it looks like some of the nerfs that were included weren’t actually intended. In addition to a few added game tweaks while we wait for the loot overhaul on the horizon, the team took to Reddit to outline some of the “missing” fixes that players will see.

“For this post, I want to address the patch notes and missed items,” began BioWare’s global community manager, Jesse Anderson, on Reddit. “It was not our intent to leave things out, but during the work of getting the update out the door some things were missed. The community posts pointing out the things that were missing allowed me to go back to the team and verify what was missing or what might be a bug, so thank you for that everyone!”

They also added that the thread is open for any additional ideas players have to make it better. As for the immediate changes:

Masterwork Universal Components added in 1.0.3 – drop from GM1+

Symbiotic Surge – Increases javelin armor by a large amount. Increases all damage for a short duration when picking up a repair pack.

Softened Blows – Increases javelin shields by a large amount. Increases damage resistance for a short duration when shields run out.

Thermal Cooling – Increases the javelin’s heat capacity to allow the javelin to fly more effectively. Reduces time you stay overheated significantly.

Rejuvenating Ammo – Increases reserve ammo for all equipped guns. Replenishes armor by a small amount when picking up an ammo pack.

Emergency Power – An inscribed component that augments javelin Ultimate gear and increases damage. Ultimate meter refills instantly when armor is critically damaged.

Masterwork Embers from harvesting nodes – I checked with the team and this was indeed bugged. The team is working on getting a fix in tomorrow (March 12th). This will be a hotfix and won’t require any patch to download.

Other changes:

Colors now apply to launchers for the Ranger and Colossus javelins in the Forge.

Current values for daily, weekly and monthly challenges are intended. The values were different last month since Anthem launched on February 22nd and the team wanted players to be able to still be able to obtain the rewards that month.

The following items have values that were not intended and will be changed back in and upcoming patch. If you see any other items with decreased values it’s likely a bug since there were no nerfs in this update.

Special Arms damage component changed from 30% to 15%. (BUG)

Epic Special Arms Ammo Universal component changed from 30% to 15%. (BUG)

Truth of Tarsis crit multiplier changing. (BUG)

Winter’s Wrath (Ice Storm) ability damage is incorrect. (BUG)

Chaotic Rime (Ice Shards) damage is incorrect. (BUG)

Amulet of Winter damage reduced from 40% to 20%. (BUG)

Winter’s Wrath recharge was increased to 5 from 4. (BUG)

Just like any live services game, more content and updates will continue rolling now, until then — Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about how BioWare has handled the game's ongoing evolution? Are you willing to give BioWare time to fix the loot drop issues seemingly plaguing Anthem?

