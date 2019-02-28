‘Anthem’ Is Making Major Loot System Changes, First Update Goes Live Today

Though we gave BioWare’s Anthem pretty high praises in our review for its incredible cinematics, gorgeous narrative, and the small details that make it keenly BioWare, there is still one aspect of the game that pretty much everyone can agree on that needs work: the Loot System. With gamers providing feedback on what they’d like to see added into the game as far as this feature goes, the team over at BioWare has revealed the first part of their loot overhaul and it’s exactly what many of us have been asking for.

BioWare’s Ben Irving took to Reddit to outline the changes ahead broken up into two parts.

Going live today on February 28th and March 1st:

Inscriptions are now better for the items they are on This applies to new items earned in Anthem (not existing ones in your Vault) If an inscription applies only to the item it is on (gear icon), it will be useful to that item. Otherwise the inscription will provide a Javelin wide benefit For example, an Assault Rifle will not have an item specific +pistol damage inscription. It may have a +electric damage suit wide inscription (cool for a lightning build) Some more information below

Removed uncommon (white) and common (green) items from level 30 drop tables This was a highly requested change and we agree, so that’s that.

We have reduced the crafting materials needed to craft a masterwork from 25 masterwork embers to 15 masterwork embers As you salvage or harvest, you should be able to craft more masterwork items to get the inscriptions you are looking for Now that inscriptions are more relevant to their item, this should yield better results for players



With a few more changes beyond, though it was hard to come up with a “short version of this,” according to the dev:

Current: There are a large pool of inscription options available to roll on items, the inscription pools are generic (e.g. Weapons) Every masterwork item has 4 inscriptions – Major Primary, Minor Primary, Major Secondary, Minor Secondary

Change: Each item type now has a specific set of inscription options for each of their inscription pools. The pools are smaller and are targeted to the specific item type E.g. there used to be a Weapon pool, now there is an Assault Rifle pool and the assault rifle pool has 4 pools for each of the inscription types listed above Primary inscriptions are focused on damage or survivability Any item specific inscriptions (gear icon) will always benefit the item they are on Javelin wide inscriptions (suit icon) will benefit damage or survivability across the whole Javelin Secondary inscriptions focus on utility and can be targeted to the item (gear icon) or the entire javelin (suit icon)



Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.