Runescape Is Getting a Massive Update 25 Years After It Released

Few games can make the claim of longevity, cultural footprint, and dedicated fan base that RunesScape can. For nearly three decades, Jagex’s MMORPG has continued to grow and evolve alongside the industry. It has survived shifting trends, graphical leaps, and changing player expectations while still maintaining one of the strongest communities in all of gaming. Now, Jagex and RuneScape are celebrating their 25th anniversary with one of the biggest and most ambitious updates in their history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jagex has unveiled a sweeping roadmap that touches nearly every core system, signaling a shift from a legacy title to a modern live service game. Players can expect major changes to combat, visuals, progression, player housing, and more. Jagex intends to modernize RuneScape without sacrificing the identity that has kept players returning for 25 years. This identity culminates in RuneFest 2026, which will take place on October 3rd and 4th.

The Road to Restoration is at the heart of this roadmap. This is a comprehensive update to the game’s core systems. It will tend to the most requested quality of life features and improve consistency across the game. Expectations are set for improvements to UI, visual integrity, combat style, API plugin support, game rebalancing, and overhauls to both daily content and the Guild Exchange trading system.

One of these major changes is the Player Avatar Refresh. This ongoing series of updates will significantly improve player models, affecting animations, hairstyles, and clothing. Jagex promises that this project will be catered to player feedback, and further improvements will continue to be implemented.

Additionally, to help players better identify with their characters, RuneScape is getting a major overhaul to the housing system. The Welcome Home update will bring more customization options, an increase to the Construction skill cap, and a new recipe system that adds new furniture, many of which are inspired by in-game achievements and adventures.

Play video

Perhaps most exciting is the upcoming launch of Havenhythe. This expansion will be released in multiple parts throughout the year and will see the largest area added in all of RuneScape’s 25 years. It is heavily influenced by vampires and will add new quests, bosses, and increase the Hunter skill level cap. Naturally, players can expect new story beats in this narrative expansion.

Last but not least, competitive players can look forward to Leagues II returning in the Fall of 2026. This limited-time mode was a massive success when it first launched in 2025, and Jagex is bringing it back. It will feature new relics, tasks, challenges, and rewards. Progression will also be enhanced to increase player enjoyment.

Few games have the staying power that RuneScape has demonstrated. It’s one thing to stick around that long, but to not only maintain a fan base, but increase it takes something special. Regular, meaningful updates are crucial to this success. Only time will tell if Jagex can keep the momentum going, but in an era where games are being shut down and delisted, RuneScape is one of gaming’s greatest successes.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!