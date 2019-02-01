BioWare Director Addresses ‘Anthem’ Staggered Release Schedule, “Up to Sony”

BioWare’s Anthem is the studio’s newest IP and following its original announcement receiption, has done a complete 180 regarding player hype. With so many looking forward to taking to the skies once more, it’s understandable why the oddly staggered release schedule would come under scrutiny. It turns out, the game’s director agrees.

Anthem director Jonathan Warner took to his Twitter to address the rising complaints about the different play schedules, saying “A lot of new followers so it is worth repeating. EA Access for PS4 is completely out of our hands and is a negotiation between EA and Sony. If it were up to me, we would ALL play on the same day.”

With the VIP demo earlier this month and the open demo kicking off today, some PlayStation 4 players have been wondering why they aren’t getting the same time with the title as other platforms. It’s important to keep in mind also that this sort of release schedule isn’t at all new for the publisher EA, in fact their previous launch of Battlefield V worked in a similar fashion. With EA / Origin premier players getting to play early again on February 15th — the full game — on both Xbox One and PC, the PS4 frustrations are understandable.

Luckily, it doesn’t impact day one launch, which is good news for those looking to get their hands on this open-flight adventure.

We recently had a chance to play Anthem ourselves with the studio over at BioWare while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including how Anthem is different than we expected and why it was the Iron Man game we’ve been dreaming of!

As for the newest IP itself, Anthem goes live on February 22 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC players. Thoughts on BioWare’s upcoming title and everything you’ve seen thus far? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!