5 Biggest Indie Games That Are Still Releasing in 2026

While most players are likely looking forward to massive games like Marvel’s Wolverine and Grand Theft Auto VI, 2026 isn’t quite finished with great-looking indie games. There are dozens of potential hits on the horizon, but these five games are likely the most hyped indies of the next few months. Of course, something could come along and surprise everyone. After all, who saw games like Vampire Survivors coming? Still, these are the indie games you’ll want to keep an eye on. This list is presented in chronological order, so don’t pay too much attention to the ranking.

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5) Mortal Shell II – August 20

The first Mortal Shell was a decent first try from developer Cold Symmetry. It’s not a bad Souls-like, but it didn’t break much ground. The combat is solid, and it looks great. However, it also struggled with some bugs and questionable gameplay decisions. Still, it gave Cold Symmetry a great foundation for the sequel, serving as a proof of concept that the developers have the chops to make something special.

Fans have been waiting five years for this, and early demos have impressed. Combat is even more stylish, letting players really leave their mark on the battlefield. Many are already calling it the best Souls-like of the year. I won’t go that far based on the demo, but Mortal Shell II is oozing with potential. If you’re a fan of action-heavy combat, this is a must-play game. It’s probably not going to stand up to a FromSoftware game, but it might be the closest we get until The Duskbloods launches.

4) Orbitals – September 3

Orbitals, at least for now, a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive, so if you haven’t picked up the console, you might’ve missed this one. That’s too bad because Orbitals looks like a banger of a two-player co-op game. If you’re looking for something to play with a partner or kid, there might not be a better game coming out in 2026.

You play as two space explorers who have to work together to save a space station that’s being hit by a deadly storm. Oh, and the visuals will remind you of a classic anime. If you think that sounds like an anime-inspired game from Hazelight Studios, the team behind Split Fiction and It Takes Two, you wouldn’t be completely wrong. Director Jakob Lundgren previously worked at that studio, so you’ll instantly see those influences. Thankfully, the visuals help differentiate it from Hazelight’s catalog, but either way, this should be a good one.

3) Control Resonant – September 24

Is Control Resonant an indie game? It probably doesn’t make the cut in the spirit of the word, but Remedy Games is developing and publishing it on its own. With that, we can technically call Control Resonant one of 2026’s biggest indies. If nothing else, it’ll be interesting to see if The Game Awards includes it on their Best Indie Game list.

Either way, the sequel to Control is going to be a monster of a video game. This time, we’ll be playing as Dylan Faden and will switch from third-person shooter to action RPG. Don’t worry, it’s still going to be very weird; you’ll just be fighting up close instead of picking off enemies from afar. Even if the combat isn’t as good as the first Control, Resonant will impress visually and will almost certainly have a mind-bending story that you can’t put down. And if you don’t want to include Resonant as an indie game, go with Silver Pines. It’s a 2D metroidvania that has a similar vibe to what Remedy puts out.

2) Toem 2 – September 29

The first Toem was a big hit for developer Something We Made. It picked up the Best Debut at the British Academy Game Awards and generally good reviews. The puzzler wasn’t doing anything too ambitious, but it is a perfectly cutesy game that’s easy to love. The sequel is due out later this year and looks to build on what made the original so beloved.

If you’re in the market for a relaxing journey through a world that kind of looks like a classic cartoon, Toem 2 is the game for you. The developers have expanded what your camera can do, making puzzles even more inventive. As you’d expect, it’s picked up several awards at various game shows leading up to its release, and appears primed to become yet another great, wholesome indie. Toem 2 won’t be for everybody, but it’ll absolutely be a must-play game for fans of cozy games.

1) Witchbrook – 2026

This might be wishful thinking on my part, but Chucklefish has said several times that Witchbrook is going to launch this year. Who knows if they’ll stick to it, but until the calendar ticks over to 2027, I’m choosing to believe. After all, we’ve been waiting for “Stardew Valley with witches” for years. It’s been one of the most anticipated games since it was announced, and every time Chucklefish shows us more, that hype just goes higher and higher.

Playing alongside up to three friends, you’ll dive into your magical studies, learning what it takes to be a witch or wizard. The town of Mossport is filled with charming characters to meet and fun activities to spend time enjoying while you’re away from school. If Witchbrook hits this year and is as good as everyone assumes it’ll be, it’s going to be one of the biggest indies of the year. Players have been waiting so long for this, and if Chucklefish knocks it out of the park, this one will sell millions of copies.