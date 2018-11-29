BioWare Teases Big ‘Mass Effect’ News

Another N7 day has come and gone for Mass Effect fans and though BioWare had no new game news to share, they did offer hope. Not only did we get another touching video – even with Casey Hudson and the famous “I should go” mug – but the developers even chimed in stating that the “future is bright” for the franchise. Though nothing further than that was revealed at that time, Hudson is back with another huge teaser.

“As busy as we are with Anthem, there’s a lot more going on at BioWare,” said Hudson in BioWare’s most recent blog post. ” A couple of weeks ago it was once again N7 Day. It’s one of my favorite times of the year – a day when people around the world share their experiences with Mass Effect. It’s so inspiring to know that there are so many fans of the series out there that are enjoying the games we’ve made, and hoping that we’ll make more. We announced one of the things we’ve done recently (a 4k enhancement to Mass Effect: Andromeda on Xbox One) but as we alluded to in our N7 Day video, that was just a small part of the plans we’re making for Mass Effect going forward.”

This isn’t the first time a key member of the team reassured fans that this franchise is far from over, despite its temporary shelving by EA to focus on Anthem. That being said, it is nice to continuously see these words of hope nothing that sometime in the future we’ll be able to take to the stars once more for another incredible adventure.

This also backs up what Casey Hudson has said in the recent past about returning to the series once more when the fast amount of work for Anthem is tampered down. During E3 2018, I recently got a chance to chat with a key member of EA and we talked about their new Star Wars game recently announced (“So many lightsabers, who doesn’t want lightsabers!?”). Me being the Mass Effect fangirl that I am, of course I couldn’t just let that question go unasked about the future of the franchise.

“Oh, no. Mass Effect is definitely still happening,” my source told me. “That franchise is much too valuable to EA for them not to do anything with it.” Which, let me be real – was very exciting to hear.

Though the recent dialogue has opened up a bit more about the series’ future, we still don’t have anything more concrete at this time. Still — the hope is alive and we’ll be taking to the stars once more at some point down the line.

