Black Friday 2019 Gaming and Gadget Deals That Are Worth Getting Early

The holiday shopping season has officially begun, and retailers are pushing some of their Black Friday deals earlier than usual thanks to the shorter timeframe between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year. That having been said, there are some gadget and gaming deals going on right now that are worth jumping on right away.

We’ve listed some of these deals below, and the thing to keep in mind is that these items are priced at all-time low levels right now or have special, limited-time bonuses attached. So the odds of the deals getting any sweeter are slim.

Amazon has launched their “HoliDeals” page for the 2019 holiday shopping season, and you can browse it all right here. You’ll notice that Amazon has been more aggressive than they have in years past with regard to early deals on their popular range of devices. Currently, you can grab the Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (33% off), Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $179.99 (31% off), the Echo Auto for $39.99 (20% off), and the Echo Input for $19.99 (43% off).

While you’re browsing Amazon’s HoliDeals, note that they’re running a one-day sale on Logitech PC gaming and productivity devices that includes some deep discounts on Logitech keyboards, mice, and even a selection of BLUE microphones. You can shop it all right here until the end of the day today, November 4th.

The Chamberlain Smart Garage Door Opener has been selling like crazy since Best Buy and Amazon dropped the price to $29.99 (40% off). We recall that these smartphone-controlled add-ons to your dumb garage door opener used to run in the $100 range, so this is quite a steal.

If you’re into classic arcade gaming, Walmart is offering the 3/4 scale Arcade1Up Asteroids cabinet for $169.99 (includes Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest). The Centipede cabinet is only $10 more at $179.99 (Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles). These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these cabinets to date. Note that you can pick up a riser for $39.99.

If you don’t want to wait a moment longer to to get into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Walmart is currently running a deal that offers an Xbox One S bundle with Battlefield V, the Call of Duty Modern Warfare Trilogy (Modern Warfare 1,2, and 3) along with the brand new Modern Warfare game with a bonus of 3 hours of 2XP for $268.51 (21% off). Grab it here while it lasts.

Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield are slated to hit the Nintendo Switch on November 15th. Obviously, if you want to play them both on Day 1, you need to reserve a copy now. Turns out it’s a pretty good time because, at the time of writing, you can get the double pack from Best Buy with a $10 reward and a limited edition collectible coin as a free bonus (you’ll also get a special Gigantamx Meowth as an early purchase bonus). You can reserve a copy of the double pack with the bonus coin here for $119.99. If you prefer, Walmart is offering a charm keychain bonus with the double pack while GameStop’s version includes a banner bonus and Target’s includes a Steelbook.

If you decide to pass on the double pack, you can reserve the individual games on Amazon ($10 Prime credit), and via Best Buy ($10 reward credit). Note that, at the time of writing, the Zacian and Zamazenta special edition of the Nintendo Switch Lite is in stock on Amazon for the standard $199.99. it sells out, you can also reserve one here at Best Buy. The console is set for release on November 8th. The odds of a deal on that console this holiday are very slim. In fact, it will probably be hard to find.

The Batman Beyond: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray box set has launched, and it includes all 52 episodes on Blu-ray and digital, two discs of bonus content (including a remastered version of the feature-length film Batman Beyond: Return of the Joker, a Batman Beyond Funko Pop (with chrome paint!) and lenticular art cards. Special features include 15 featurettes and audio commentary from executive producer Bruce Timm on four episodes.

At the time of writing, the set is available to order here on Amazon, and here at Best Buy for $79.99 (20% off). It’s been slightly cheaper in the past, but only 50,000 will be sold. If the Batman: The Complete Animated Series deluxe box set before it is anything to go by, the Batman Beyond set might not even make it to the holidays. When they’re gone they’re gone, so grab one while you can.

