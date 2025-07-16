Pokemon Mega Evolution Experience Announced

Mega Evolution is getting a big focus in the Pokemon franchise in 2025. After years of being largely ignored, the feature is making a big comeback in the video games and TCG, and The Pokemon Company seems to be pulling out the stops to build awareness. The Mega Evolution Experience is one such effort, and it’s coming to Comic-Con International in San Diego later this month. Visitors will get a chance to participate in multiple activities themed around Mega Evolution, as they work to complete a “mission pass” that will be given to those who check out the booth. There will also be photo opportunities and some freebies to claim.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the Mega Evolution Experience, players will be able to participate in a Pokemon Go Mega Raid against Mega Venusaur, and the number of people in attendance should make it easier to take the big guy down. Attendees that sign up for email updates will also be sent codes with rewards for various Pokemon live-service games, including Pokemon TCG Live (4,000 Trainer Points), Pokemon TCG Pocket (24 Pack Hourglasses), Pokemon Unite (a platinum boost emblem for Mewtwo and a limited 3-day license for Mega Mewtwo X or Mega Mewtwo Y), and Pokemon Masters EX (3,000 Gems).

image courtesy of the pokemon company

The Mega Evolution Experience should give attendees a chance to learn more about Pokemon Legends: Z-A, but it doesn’t seem like the game will be playable at the event. However, it’s possible the booth could put a focus on some of the new Mega Evolutions that will be appearing in the game. As of this writing, The Pokemon Company has not officially announced any new Mega Evolutions, though an unconfirmed list did leak online earlier this year. It’s possible we could see some announcements during the Pokemon Presents livestream on July 22nd, which will air two days prior to the start of Comic-Con International.

Mega Evolution was introduced to the Pokemon series in 2013, with the release of Pokemon X and Y. For several years after, Mega Evolution played a key role in the Pokemon games, TCG, and anime. However, for the last few years, the mechanic has been largely exclusive to Pokemon Go. Pokemon Legends: Z-A will finally bring the mechanic back to the mainline games, and we can expect to see it in the upcoming Pokemon Champions, as well.

After so many years out of the spotlight, it will be interesting to see how fans feel about Mega Evolution’s return. The Pokemon Company is clearly making an effort to bring it back in a meaningful way, and the fact that it’s coming back to the TCG on top of the video games is a pretty big deal. After Z-Moves, Dynamax, and Terastallization filled the void over the last nine years, fans have been clamoring for Mega Evolution’s return. The Mega Evolution Experience is the latest sign that The Pokemon Company is trying to make this return worth the wait.

Are you planning to check out the Mega Evolution Experience at Comic-Con International? Do you plan on buying Pokemon Legends: Z-A later this year? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!