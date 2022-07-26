Marvel Studios Confirms Directors for Blade, Captain America 4 and Thunderbolts

Three upcoming Marvel Studios films have found their directors. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Mahershala Ali's Blade will be directed by Bassam Tariq (Mogul Mowgli); Captain America: New World Order's director is Julius Onah (Luce), and Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is directing Thunderbolts. All three films were officially announced by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday night, and help round out Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Blade is set for a November 3, 2023 release, followed by Captain America: New World Order on May 3, 2024, and Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Feige remained quiet regarding the heroes who would comprise the Thunderbolts roster, stating more information would be revealed at a later date. That date could potentially be in September, when Disney hosts its D23 convention. More Marvel announcements are anticipated to take place at the fan convention.

Blade was formally announced in 2019, the last time Marvel attended San Diego Comic-Con. Mahershala Ali was brought out by Kevin Feige to close out the panel, where he donned a black baseball cap with the words "Blade" on it. Captain America: New World Order follows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which concluded with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson officially taking on the moniker passed to him by Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is expected to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, another new film announced at Comic-Con 2022. Cretton helped introduce audiences to Shang-Chi, played by Simu Liu. A sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is also in development, with Cretton attached to direct. He is also rumored to be overseeing a Wonder Man series for Disney+ with Andrew Guest (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community). The filmmaker has an overall deal with Marvel.

Not much is currently known regarding Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, aside from its release date of May 2, 2025. However, it is very likely that Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will be the main villain considering the film is named after the character. Majors debuted as the Kang variant He Who Remains in the Season 1 finale of Loki, and will return as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off Phase 5.

