Blasphemous PS4, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One Release Date Revealed

Publisher Team17 and developer The Game Kitchen have announced that the latter’s metroidvania meets action-platformer, Blasphemous, is finally releasing, and releasing soon. More specifically, the highly-anticipated indie title is set to arrive on September 10 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It’s unclear how much the game will cost upon release, but what we do have is a trailer showing off the game’s beautiful and hand-crafted 2D pixel art, which is complimented with some stellar animation work and a good sense of atmosphere.

As you may know, The Game Kitchen is a small developer located in Spain that previously put out The Last Door, a point-and-click psychological horror adventure game that was released across eight episodes from 2013 to 2016. It was largely well-received, however, it’s so different from Blasphemous that it’s hard to predict whether The Game Kitchen can replicate its quality. That said, everything I’ve seen of the title so far suggests it will, and then some.

“A foul curse has fallen upon the land of Cvstodia and all its inhabitants—it is simply known as The Miracle,” reads an official story synopsis. “Play as The Penitent One—a sole survivor of the massacre of the’”Silent Sorrow.’ Trapped in an endless cycle of death and rebirth, it’s down to you to free the world from this terrible fate and reach the origin of your anguish.

In the game, you will explore a nightmarish world of twisted religion and discover its many secrets hidden deep inside. As you make your way through this world, you’ll come across many hideous beasts and titanic bosses that you’ll need to slay with devastating combos and brutal executions.

“Locate and equip relics, rosary beads and prayers that call on the powers of the heavens to aid you in your quest to break your eternal damnation,” further adds an official description.

Blasphemous will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch when it launches.