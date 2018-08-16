Blizzard Reveals Gamescom Plans, Fans Looking for New Diablo Reveal

Gamescom is upon us next week, and Blizzard apparently has some big plans in place for its franchises — and that could also mean more good news for Diablo fans.

Yes, we already saw the official reveal of Diablo III for Nintendo Switch earlier today, but the publisher could be revealing something even bigger during the Germany-based event — an all-new Diablo game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company’s Blizzcon plans were revealed and they intend to bring all their franchises to the show, including Overwatch, World of Warcraft and Diablo. They also have a “Guest Event” planned, which could be reserved for a possible Destiny 2 reveal that ties in with Forsaken, which drops next month. Here’s the schedule:

Opening Ceremony: 10:30 to 11:30 (1 hour)

Overwatch: 11:30 to 12:00 (30 minutes)

World of Warcraft: 12:00 to 12:45 (45 minutes)

StarCraft: 13:15 to 14:00 (45 minutes)

Heroes of the Storm: 14:30 to 15:30 (1 hour)

Diablo: 15:45 to 16:45 (1 hour)

“Guest Event”: 17:00 to 17:30 (30 minutes)

Now, there is the possibility that Diablo’s presentation will be the place for Diablo III: Eternal Collection for Nintendo Switch to get some extensive gameplay time (and maybe a release date, fingers crossed). But some fans are speculating that something bigger could come, in the form of Diablo IV. Here’s what some of them had to say on Twitter, especially after seeing an award for a mysterious Project Mephisto make the rounds:

I’m going to be annoyed if it’s not Diablo IV now, and I’m not even a fan. //t.co/jf9ffIxBcb — Sam Quirke 🏳️‍🌈 (@kintaris) August 16, 2018

Gamescom’s award nominations mention a mysterious Project Mephisto for #PlayStation4. We’re pretty convinced that it’s #DiabloIV: //t.co/babC3H23Ry — TrueTrophies (@TrueTrophy) August 16, 2018

If this was supposed to be the “more information later this year” for BlizzCon, I will be pissed. SHOW. ME. DIABLO. IV. ASAP. //t.co/drddeFFsbP — Shatro | Tim (@ShatroFTW) August 15, 2018

I’d definitely play Diablo III on Switch but I need Diablo IV asap! — TL. (@FAIRISFERRIS) August 13, 2018

While Diablo IV hasn’t been officially confirmed, we’ve seen proof that the sequel is highly likely to be announced this year. Back in August, the publisher confirmed it has “several Diablo projects” in the works, including Diablo III for Switch. So, aside from expansions to the current game, a sequel seems highly likely.

But there’s one thing that stands in the way: BlizzCon. Blizzard‘s annual show takes place in November later this year, and it’s the ideal “hot spot” where big announcements for their franchises are made. So there’s a chance it could be saving a Diablo IV reveal for that time. That said, though, it wouldn’t hurt to get a peek at a teaser at Gamescom, followed by a “see more at BlizzCon!” teaser at the end.

All the same, some big things are happening with Blizzard next week, and we’ll see what information we can find out from the event when it takes place on August 22. No word yet if it’ll be live-streamed, but we’re pretty sure Blizzard will figure something out.

(Hat tip to Resetera for the scoop!)