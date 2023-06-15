Diablo 4 Nerfs Most Popular Dungeon

Diablo 4 players continue to farm experience points on their everlasting journey to Level 100. Only now, Blizzard has made that a little more difficult by nerfing a certain area many had been using to quickly gather XP. As a part of a hotfix released on Monday, the Elite spawn rate in dungeons like Ruins of Eridu have been reduced significantly.

Prior to the hotfix, players were able to visit the dungeon and slay ample Elite monsters given Eridu's higher-than-average spawn rate. This, in turn, would provide them with more experience and better chances at loot than regular dungeons. "We are standardizing the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others," game devs wrote in the latest patch notes.

Now, fans are left scrambling to find the next best way to hope on that XP grind, though no clear frontrunner has surfaced as of yet. As usual, completing regular ol' dungeons and Strongholds appears to be the best way at leveling your characters for now. Whatever the case, Blizzard devs have confirmed more news regarding the game's launch of Seasons and Battle Passes will come this week, giving an insight at what gamers can expect from Diablo 4's biggest post-launch changes.

All changes made in Monday's hotfix can be found below:

Dungeons

Further adjustments to elite monster density in dungeons.

Developer Note: We are standardizing the density of elite monsters that spawn in dungeons to ensure that no particular dungeon is clearly more efficient to run through than others.



Legendary Aspect Changes

Fixed an issue where the damage bonus from the "Edgemaster's Aspect" Legendary Affix was incorrectly reapplied to Whirlwind when a Shout was used.

Resolved issues relating to "Aspect of Berserk Ripping" and Barbarian's Two-Handed Sword Expertise that were allowing players to deal unintended amounts of damage.

Miscellaneous

Fixed an issue where the World Tier 3 quest was given to players who have not yet met the requirements needed to advance to that World Tier.

Fixed an issue where an event in the Dilapidated Aqueducts subzone had improper level scaling.

Further stability improvements.

Diablo 4 is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC platforms.